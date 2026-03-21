A thought provoking article;

The Political Left, Multiculturalism and the Dark Alliance With Islam – Discern Report

‘You would think that a partnership between Islam and the woke cult would be completely antithetical.

However, each group is beneficial to the other; they serve each other’s purposes. They also have the same primary enemy (Christianity). This intersection of benefits and shared hatred is where we find “Multiculturalism” – The agenda to wipe out the west using third-world immigration as a bulldozer.

At bottom, these people do not share viewpoints that can truly “intersect”, but their short term goals are the same. Leftists hate conservatives and Christians because we represent a rules based order that stands in the way of their vision of pure hedonism. Muslims see conservatives and Christians as an obstacle to global Islam.

After all, Muslim societies are defined by the rule of dominance, tribalism and brutal theocracy. There is zero tolerance in Islamic society for feminism, homosexuality, transgender theory or atheism. The Marxist world is rooted in atheism and moral relativism –

The deconstruction of societal norms and the idea that unchecked hedonism is the ultimate form of freedom.’

How can and how should western Christian, liberal democracies respond to this existential threat?

We can ignore it, resist it or push back on it.

Ignoring it is not a good strategy. The UK and the EU are already showing signs of sectarian politics becoming the dominant expression of Marxist ‘Green’ and deep Islamic minority influence.

So let’s ask the question.

What have the ‘Greens or ‘Islam ever done for us?

‘Greens simply increase costs, reducing personal income by raising the taxation contained in energy bills

My personal ‘dual fuel’ bills have TRIPLED in the last 8 years- from £600 to almost £2,000 a year and are st o increase to £2,300 in July – gas and oil prices have not increased by this much since 2018 – the increase represents the cost of adding another level of energy generation which is unreliable, ugly, environmentally hostile, non-recyclable and horribly expensive -called ‘renewables’.

A Scam.

The Green party believes in open borders – like most socialists and Democrats.

Socialists believe in ‘unlimited health, pension and welfare benefits for all – like UBI.

This will only ever result in ever increasing national debt and national bankruptcy. The US, EU and UK are perilously close to this catastrophic outcome – Japan has passed the point of no return when the interest on national debt exceeds income taxes collected – the others are close behind.

How much of the problem of exponentially increasing national debt got to do with Islam?

Put simply, migration. From fighting age men, through anchor babies, bringing extended families etc.

Mos of the problematic migration occurs with the migration of Muslims. Once relocated, they are far more fertile than most, out-breeding indigenous populations by a large margins especially since the roll-out of the poisonous C19 modified MRNA injections.

The Muslim population has a belief system that is ILLEGAL in western law.

Every believer is a criminal I the eyes of the law Iin areas like misogyny, wife-beating, FGM, arranged child marriage ad so on.

Yet western legal systems turn a blind eye to these illegal religious practices. There are other examples of fraud and corruption where Muslims in enclaves work out how to gain an illegal advantage – marrying brothers, running multiple childcare centres, vote buying and so on.

True – non-Muslims also commit such crimes – it is a question of degree, motivation and innate proclivity.

IF this sounds like the newly coined UK ‘blasphemy laws of Islamophobia rather than opinion, that forms the basis of debate, so be it.

Perhaps the solution to the national scandal of the UK Pakistani rape gangs is he expulsion of all Muslims. Would that resolve that issue? Would that help millions of non-Muslims sleep better – what would the impact be on national crime rates, terror watch lists and prison populations. Would any Muslim country be willing to take a few million of them – maybe with a few million pounds in overseas aid every year as a ‘sweetener’. How do you stop them simply coming back?

Just thinking out loud.

Muslims are following he same path as previous conquerors of the UK - Saxons, Vikings, Romans and Normans – infiltrating by force or guile before full-blown military invasion. Remember ‘Danegeld?

The ‘Green’ scam follows the same playbook. The outcome is the same – complete domination of the national culture using incremental, legal means until the dogma is endemic and unchangeable without some sort of national revolution.

On way or another, the immigrant welfare and utility bills make everyone poorer – starting with the poor, sick and elderly.

Wha do you think? Get in the Ramadan tent and spend half your income on electricity?

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan