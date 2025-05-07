Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Full Spectrum Domino's avatar
Full Spectrum Domino
just now

Wait until working Brits realize they are personally on the hook for over £10,000 per capita in BOE losses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture