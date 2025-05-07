Here is a link to the UK National Debt clock:

A large part of that has been caused by the three-legged stool of “net zero”, immigration and the C19 response.

Government spending continues to increase on immigration and “net zero”, compounded by the ridiculous “woke” policies on DEI and the massive salaries and employment in government bureaucracies and government NGOs.

Reform UK is riding high in the polls.

From this 12-minute video here, check this out for an extrapolation of the 650 Parliamentary seats up for grabs:

Reform UK – 369 seats/MPs

Liberal Democrats – 87 seats

Conservatives – 17 seats

Labour – 86 seats

Others – 91 seats

The Labour Party currently have 403 MPs, the Tories 121, Liberal Democrats have 72 and Reform UK have 5. “Others” number around 41.

Prime Muppet, Keir Starmer, is going full steam ahead with his lunatic policies – the latest is a trade deal with India that exempts companies opening in the UK from the exorbitant National Insurance taxes levied on the rest of UK companies of 15 per cent above a £5,000 threshold (up from 13.8 per cent above a £9,100 threshold).

No party has come up with a plan to tackle the national debt and the persistent fiscal deficits in excess of 130 billion pounds a year.

The interest bill alone is around £140 billion a year (4.5% on £3.2 trillion) and will not reduce unless and until the government produces FISCAL SURPLUSES.

These surpluses will not eventuate without the elimination of the profligate spending by the government on “woke” DEI, “net zero” and inflated numbers and salaries of government employees. The same goes for local government.

Nigel Farage needs a strong bench – training them now – of 20-50 people from the ranks of Reform UK’s members in each of the government departments.

From Brave AI:

“As of the latest information, there are 24 ministerial departments in the Government of the United Kingdom. Additionally, there are 20 non-ministerial departments. Together, these departments, along with 422 agencies and other public bodies, make up a total of 465 government departments.”

The UK government is too big and is paid too much,

Reducing spending starts there – abandoning “woke” policies, DEI and “net zero”.

Cuts of 50% in government spending and a fiscal surplus are the number one priority.

Onwards!!!