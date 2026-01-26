Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Marie's avatar
Anna Marie
5h

Hey! No problem! It's only other peoples' money! ( Where do these numbskulls think they'll end up when wasted every last bit!?)

Reply
Share
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
5h

As per usual. They haven't thought this through properly. Typical Labour.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture