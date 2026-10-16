From here:

Burnham declares £500m class war on councils

“An analysis by The Telegraph shows that Tory and Lib Dem-dominated councils in England will receive a £487m cut in government-controlled grants and funding during this parliament.

Labour councils, by contrast, will enjoy a £1.6bn funding increase.

The cuts are so deep that some town halls have warned they would be forced to impose dramatic increases in council tax to make up the shortfall.

Sounds fair, right? No politics involved at all?

Check out this post:

UK Prime Minister reveals plans to dismantle the entire UK state machinery and replace it with ... drum roll...local machinery

Which references this post:

A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

And this video commenting on the naked corruption amongst local authorities:

This Is Why 9 Councils Are Bankrupt

“Nine UK councils have declared effective bankruptcy since 2018.

Over £5 billion in debt. And when I followed the money, I found a pattern: the same companies kept getting paid while your local services collapsed.

One man allegedly bought a private jet, a country estate, and a yacht — all with council tax money.

A single IT project went from £19 million to £216 million.

Treasury advisers took kickbacks to sell councils toxic loans.

And the consultants investigating these failures? Often the same firms that helped create them.

This is the very profitable business of bankrupting UK councils.

The nine councils that declared bankruptcy:

Northamptonshire (2018), Croydon (2020, 2021, 2022), Slough (2021), Thurrock (2022), Woking (2023), Birmingham (2023), Nottingham (2023).

Combined debt: Over £5 billion Council jobs lost since 2012:

600,000+ Councils expecting bankruptcy in next 5 years: 50%”

Rooting out the corruption would obviate the need for any cuts at all.

This is the plan of the ruling government to destroy the UK by condoning corruption and incompetence.

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