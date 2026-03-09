From Brave AI;

The United Kingdom’s strategic oil reserves consist of approximately 38 million barrels of crude oil and 30 million barrels of refined products, as of February 26, 2026, according to the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

These reserves are not held in a single centralized storage facility but are distributed across refinery stores and pipelines throughout the UK. The UK meets its strategic reserve obligations through a combination of government-held stocks and mandatory minimum stock levels required from industry.

The United Kingdom is required to maintain minimum oil stock levels under both EU and International Energy Agency (IEA) obligations.

IEA Obligation : As a member of the IEA, the UK must hold emergency oil reserves equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports . This is a key international commitment to ensure energy security during major supply disruptions.

EU Directive 2009/119/EC : While the UK is no longer an EU member, this directive previously set a minimum requirement of 67.5 days of net inland consumption (equivalent to 61 days of consumption plus a 10% buffer). The UK continues to meet this level through its national legislation.

Domestic Stockholding Obligations : Refiners must hold stocks equivalent to 67.5 days of net consumption . Non-refiners (e.g., large importers and suppliers) are required to hold 58 days of net consumption .

Composition: At least 22 days’ worth of stocks must be held as finished petroleum products (e.g., petrol, diesel, kerosene) to ensure immediate availability in case of disruption.

The United Kingdom’s daily oil consumption was 1,395,410 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, according to Worldometer data. This places the UK as the 16th largest consumer of oil globally, accounting for approximately 1.36% of the world’s total daily consumption.

This figure reflects a decline from earlier peaks, with consumption reaching a high of 1,852,000 bpd in 1996. Recent data from CEIC indicates a slight increase to 1,325,100 bpd in December 2024, showing a gradual recovery from the lows seen during the pandemic.

The UK now imports more oil than it produces, having transitioned from a net exporter in the 1980s and 1990s to a net importer in recent decades.

