From brave AI:

“Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly proposing a limited increase in defence spending of less than £10 billion over the next four years, rather than the specific three-year timeline mentioned. This proposal has drawn sharp criticism from former defence chiefs, including Lord George Robertson and Lord Stirrup, who argue the UK faces a £28 billion funding gap to meet its military requirements.

There is some serious BS underlying these figures.

From here a year ago in June 2025:

https://www.sipri.org/commentary/essay/2025/natos-new-spending-target-challenges-and-risks-associated-political-signal

“In a landmark shift, the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have endorsed a new national spending benchmark: 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to be invested annually in ‘core defence requirements as well as defence- and security-related spending’ by 2035.

Enshrined in a joint declaration from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, the spending pledge is being hailed as ‘historic’ by its proponents. In fact, it more than doubles NATO’s long-standing 2 per cent of GDP spending guideline and signals a renewed focus on military preparedness in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.”

UK GDP is around £3 trillion- 5% =£150” billion PER ANNUM.

From Brave AI:

“The UK spent £60.2 billion on defence in the 2024/25 financial year, with NATO-qualified defence spending estimated at £65.8 billion for the 2025 calendar year, representing 2.4% of GDP.

Current plans commit to raising defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027, a target funded by cuts to the foreign aid budget, with the government aiming to reach 3% of GDP by the end of the current Parliament in 2029.

2024/25 Actual Spend: £60.2 billion (departmental definition)

2025 NATO-Qualified Spend: £65.8 billion (2.4% of GDP)

2025/26 Forecast: £62.2 billion

2028/29 Forecast: £73.5 billion

Looking further ahead, the UK has committed to a broader 5% of GDP target for total national security spending by 2035, split into 3.5% for core defence and 1.5% for resilience and security.

The £73.5 billion forecast for 2028/9 is well below thee 150 billion pledged for 2035 – less than half

Perhaps the track will look like this

2030 £100 billion

2031 £120 billion

2032 £130 billion

2033 £135 billion

2032 £140 billion4

2031 £140 billion

2032 £140 billion

2033 £140 billion

2034 £145 billion

2035 £150 billion

That works out at a EXTRA TRILLION POUNDS in defence spending over the next decade.

This on top of the £150 billion PER ANNUM in interest on 3 trillion of debt –

Another 1.5 Trillion POUNDS OVER THE NEXT TEN YEARS.

Then there are the ‘usual annual fiscal deficits - from Brave AI:

‘The UK current budget deficit for the financial year ending March 2025 was provisionally estimated at £74.6 billion, equivalent to 2.6% of GDP. For the fiscal year ending March 2026, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates the current budget deficit to be £36.1 billion.

Total public sector net borrowing (deficit) for the year ending March 2025 was £153 billion (5.2% of GDP).

In the first six months of the 2025/26 financial year (April to September 2025), the cumulative deficit hit £100 billion , with a monthly deficit of £20.2 billion in September alone.

The current budget deficit for the first six months of 2025/26 was £71.8 billion, significantly higher than the OBR’s forecast of £58.8 billion for the same period.

PROBABLY YET ANOTHER 150 BILLION A YEAR FOR TEN YEARS and another ten year cumulative 1.5 trillion pounds.

The UK REQUIRES THE odd 5 trillion pounds in total IN THE NEXT TEN YEARS!

All the while the insanity of useless ‘net zero’ is proceeding a pace – windmills and solar panels , grid infrastructure, battery storage, hydrogen plants, massively higher bills, rather than tanks, ships, air craft and personnel.

This must be added to current government debt of United Kingdom Debt Clock - National debt of United Kingdom -3.1 trillion pounds.

While this UK defence crisis is happening, let’s side track for a momentad cosidr the cost of support for Ukraine.

From Brave AI:

“The UK has pledged a total of £21.8 billion in support to Ukraine since February 2022, with £13.06 billion allocated specifically for military financing.

Breakdown of Support

Military Aid: The UK has committed £7.8 billion in direct military assistance to date, with an annual pledge of £3 billion starting from 2024/25 and extending until at least 2030/31.

Non-Military Aid: Approximately £5 billion has been committed for non-military support, comprising £4.1 billion in World Bank loan guarantees for economic stability and roughly £1 billion in bilateral assistance for humanitarian, energy, and reconstruction programs.

Recent Spending: In the 2024/25 financial year alone, the UK spent £3 billion on military support, while recent announcements indicate a total annual spend of £4.5 billion when including interest from seized Russian assets.

Funding Sources and Repayment

ERA Loan Repayment: The £2.26 billion ERA loan is structured to be repaid using revenues generated from frozen Russian assets, with the first tranche of £752 million disbursed in March 2025 and further instalments scheduled for 2026.

Stockpile Replacement: While the value of equipment donated directly from UK stockpiles was £171.5 million between 2022 and 2024, the Ministry of Defence estimates the replacement cost for these items at £2.7 billion , contributing to the higher actual spending figures.

Recent Deliveries: In the 50 days prior to September 2025, over £1 billion of military support was delivered using funds from immobilised Russian assets, including 4.7 million rounds of small arms ammunition and 2,500 drones.

Defend Ukraine whilst weakening the UK!

That’s not the only cost to UK taxpayers.

“As of 30 June 2024, approximately 217,000 Ukrainians were living in the UK, with 210,000 having arrived under the Ukraine Family and Sponsorship Schemes.

Key statistics regarding the refugee population include:

Visa Arrivals: Out of 342,000 applications, 261,000 visas were granted, with weekly arrivals peaking at 10,000 in May 2022 before falling below 1,000 after March 2023 .

Demographics: As of early 2024, 70% of adults who arrived were women, and 27% of all arrivals were children under 18.

Long-term Intent: A survey in April 2024 found that 68% of respondents intended to continue living in the UK even after the war ends.

Employment: The employment rate for Ukrainian adults reached 68% in early 2024.

The UK government has committed over £650 million specifically for homelessness prevention and housing support for Ukrainian and Afghan arrivals, including £150 million allocated in the 2023/24 financial year to local authorities.

Additionally, the Homes for Ukraine scheme saw the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities pay £700 million to local authorities from March to August 2022 to support sponsors, with further funding provided via a £500 million Local Authority Housing Fund.

Regarding direct payments to sponsors, the government has increased the monthly “thank you” payment to £600 per host (up from £500) for Ukrainian guests, while local authorities receive a per-person tariff of £5,900 to support the scheme, though this rate applies only to arrivals after 1 January 2023. “

BILLIONS AND BILLIONS OF TAXES.

The money for UKRAIAN REFUGEES IS DESERVED – Boris Johson/Biden encouraged Zelensky to break the truce in 2022 and fight the Russians. The ‘coalition of the willing’ is paying the bill.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan