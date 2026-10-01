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Markker
Oct 1

Without energy, affordable energy, there can be no growth. Europe was purchasing exactly this from Russia before the US and their western partners blew up Nord Stream. Who needs to partner with someone who just screwed you over but then offered to help by selling you LNG at many times the cost of the Russian gas? The great reset is designed to deindustrialise, to weaken the west and our politicians are going along with it, net zero, green agenda, war threats.

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