A few days ago I posted this:

(100) Several prominent UK political figures are campaigning for the UK to reverse Brexit and re-join the EU- these include, Tony Blair, Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan

Did you spot any difference in the current rules imposed on UK exporters to the EU v the rules imposed if the UK was a full member of the EU?

All for the ‘privilege of paying £25 billion a year in ‘membership fees’ to join the EUSR (European Unions of Socialist Republics – not to be confused with the USSR!)

Where will these comparators be in ten years? My bet is that they will look even worse!

Let’s state some facts in terms of change in GDP/capita over the last 15 years spanning a financial crisis and a global scamdemic.

All data extracted by Brave AI:

“From 2008 to 2023, the United States economy grew by 87%, while the European Union grew by only 13.5% and the United Kingdom by 15.4%. Consequently, the EU GDP per capita as a percentage of US GDP per capita fell from 76.5% in 2008 to 50% in 2023, with the US average now sitting in the 19th position and the EU average at 60th when comparing sub-national entities.

By 2026, US nominal GDP per capita is projected at $94,430, which is approximately 85% higher than the EU average of $51,027. In 2024, the poorest US state, Mississippi, had a GDP per capita nearly matching Germany‘s, while the second poorest, West Virginia, exceeded Germany’s by €5,270.

Key Economic Divergence Trends

Growth Rates : Since 2010 , US GDP per capita has grown at an average of 3.4% annually, compared to 1.6% for the EU, leading to an 82% gap in favor of the US by 2021 .

Ranking Shifts : Only Luxembourg and Ireland have a GDP per capita higher than the US average; Denmark ranks lower than 28 US states .

Future Projections : If current trends continue, the US average GDP per capita is projected to reach $96,000 by 2035 , while the EU average is expected to be $60,000 .

Top Performers: In 2024, New York led with €108,444 per capita, while the UK recorded €48,441, trailing the top five US states significantly.

Let’s table the GDP/capita for European countries:

“Based on the latest 2026 nominal GDP per capita estimates, the ranking of European Union member states is led by Luxembourg and Ireland, with significant disparities between Western and Eastern Europe.

Luxembourg: $158,733 (Rank 1 in EU) Ireland: $140,186 (Rank 2 in EU) Denmark: $83,445 (Rank 3 in EU) Netherlands: $79,918 (Rank 4 in EU) Austria: $67,761 (Rank 5 in EU) Belgium: $65,112 (Rank 6 in EU) Germany: $65,303 (Rank 7 in EU) Sweden: $70,676 (Rank 8 in EU) Finland: $60,130 (Rank 9 in EU) France: $52,083 (Rank 10 in EU) Malta: $53,560 (Rank 11 in EU) Italy: $46,505 (Rank 12 in EU) Cyprus: $45,409 (Rank 13 in EU) Spain: $41,563 (Rank 14 in EU) Slovenia: $40,630 (Rank 15 in EU) Czech Republic: $39,795 (Rank 16 in EU) Estonia: $37,718 (Rank 17 in EU) Lithuania: $36,545 (Rank 18 in EU) Portugal: $35,434 (Rank 19 in EU) Poland: $31,336 (Rank 20 in EU) Croatia: $30,030 (Rank 21 in EU) Greece: $29,696 (Rank 22 in EU) Latvia: $28,913 (Rank 23 in EU) Hungary: $28,430 (Rank 24 in EU) Romania: $25,693 (Rank 25 in EU) Bulgaria: $23,848 (Rank 26 in EU)

Note: Rankings are based on nominal GDP per capita in US dollars for 2026

Now for the USA for the 50 States

Bottom Tier (Ranks 41–51)

Montana: ~$71,947 New Mexico: ~$71,900 South Carolina: ~$68,009 Idaho: ~$66,784 Kentucky: ~$66,617 Oklahoma: ~$66,600 Alabama: ~$65,700 Arkansas: ~$63,703 West Virginia: ~$61,873

Lower Tier (Ranks 26–40)

Ohio: ~$81,200 Kansas: ~$81,075 Pennsylvania: ~$80,895 Oregon: ~$80,225 North Carolina: ~$79,815 Wisconsin: ~$79,200 Arizona: ~$78,463 Florida: ~$78,195 Indiana: ~$78,188 Rhode Island: ~$75,329 Vermont: ~$75,001 Missouri: ~$74,710 Louisiana: ~$73,639 Maine: ~$72,688 Michigan: ~$72,085

Middle Tier (Ranks 11–25)

Colorado: ~$97,184 Illinois: ~$94,503 New Jersey: ~$92,915 Texas: ~$91,594 Minnesota: ~$91,154 Maryland: ~$90,680 Virginia: ~$89,914 Wyoming: ~$89,379 Utah: ~$89,286 New Hampshire: ~$88,700 Hawaii: ~$86,967 South Dakota: ~$86,200 Nevada: ~$85,800 Iowa: ~$85,600 Georgia: ~$81,800

Top 10 States by GDP Per Capita (2026)

District of Columbia: ~$277,689 New York: ~$123,369 Massachusetts: ~$114,635 Washington: ~$111,860 Delaware: ~$110,588 California: ~$108,012 North Dakota: ~$102,436 Connecticut: ~$102,062 Alaska: ~$101,742 Nebraska: ~$98,153

Almost all European countries would kill to make it into the ‘Lower Tier’ of GDP/capita of US States.

Imagine what would have to happen to make it into the top 10 US States!

Oh! by the way:

“GDP per capita in the United Kingdom was approximately $57,602 in 2025 and is projected to reach $61,056 in 2026 (IMF estimate).

Yikes! That’s what socialism does for a country! Of course each country and each State has unique positive and negative characteristics that impact these figures and GDP/capita is not the sole determinant of ‘success’.

Every Brit should be asking –‘what’s so good about the EU? Especially when it will charge £25 billion a year for membership of a crappy club (£1/4 trillion over ten years) for the privilege!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan