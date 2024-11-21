From this 28-minute video here:

Harvest Time🔥 ATACMS & Storm Shadow Strike💥 West Braces For Retribution🌏 Military Summary 2024.11.20

I will let you play the video – the opening segment details upcoming Russian retaliation for missile attacks by the Americans and British deep inside Russia – and looks ominous for the Ukrainian people as much as it does for the Ukrainian military.

No doubt Resident Biden and Obersturmführer Starmer factored in acceptable Ukrainian and Russian civilian casualties of around 250,000 in the decision to bomb the Russian mainland.

Brits and Americas may so be looking anxiously skyward for incoming hypersonic missile with a range of many thousands of miles – courtesy of the dead duck POTUS Biden and the clueless left-wing lunatic, UK Prime Minister Starmer.

No news on German, French and other EU countries missiles. Maybe the F-16’s supplied by the Netherlands will soon be put to use over Ukraine airspace against a few dozen Russian high attitude bombers.

The US embassy in Kiew has been shut, along with many other embassies.

Just wat for the US and UK to cry out in pain as they strike Russia with their remaining missiles!

Onwards!!!

