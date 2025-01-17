Remember the Muppet Show?

You can compare them to this:

We have the Prime Muppet – Keir Starmer – Kermit - who just returned from a trip to Kiev where he signed a 100-year security agreement – with the Russians taking the opportunity to fly a few drones over his head:

“The Prime Minister earlier said the UK would “never let up” on support for Kyiv, with a new 100 Year Partnership deal set to cement ties with Ukraine.”

Three quarters of Ukraine wants a negotiated peace deal, three quarters of the UK could not find Ukraine on a map, let alone the money that the UK has spent that contributed to the “black hole” of 20 billion pounds – which has severely depleted military stockpiles – from here:

Military assistance to Ukraine (February 2022 to January 2025) - House of Commons Library

“The UK is one of the leading donors to Ukraine, alongside the US and Germany. To date, the UK has pledged £12.8 billion in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which £7.8 billion is for military assistance. This includes £3 billion for military assistance in 2024/25.”

Puts the money NOT given to the WASPI women and the withdrawal of the winter fuel allowance into sharp relief! Paying for those two items would be ONLY a few billion. Home is where the heart is.

Kermit’s signature song seems apt:

Miss Piggy and Fozzy Bear can be likened to Deputy Prime Minister Yvette Cooper and Foreign Secretary David Lammy - Deputy Prime Muppet “Miss Piggy” Cooper and Foreign Muppet Fozzy Bar Lammy. These two muppets just announced the green light to a Chinese super embassy in the heart of London – after all the Chinese Marxists are adept at social credit scores, censorship and the police state – they need to be close at hand for advice! London is crying out for 10,000 Chinese agents with diplomatic immunity and rent-free accommodation. The “diplomats” will not pay UK taxes and will no doubt “research” a lot of things using their Huawei phones. Hey, maybe it’s part of a plan to brig 5 million hard working Chinese nationals to show the multi-cultural Brits how things are done the mono-cultural “Chinese Socialist” way!

In true fascist style this decision rides roughshod over the wishes of the people that live close by.

Compare these articles:

Before:

Tower Hamlets council rejects Chinese embassy by Tower of London - BBC News

Now:

Lammy and Cooper yield to China as they give conditional green light over 'super-embassy' just days after Reeves returns from Beijing

And since::

New row erupts over China's plan for London 'super embassy' as ministers intervene to force it through | The Standard

A side show note: Another Labour Party muppet, the Mayor of London, Muslim Brotherhood member Sadiq Khan, just announced an inflation busting tax hike for all Londoners so he can make their life even more miserable with more 15-miute city, “net zero” corruption.

Sadiq Khan's latest council tax rise revealed as Mayor's share of bills for Londoners rises to nearly £500

He can be Dr Julius Strangepork.

Back to the Muppet Show. Here’s some trade numbers for the UK to provide some stage backdrop scenery,

The UK managed exports of 21.5 billion pounds for the year to June 2023, whilst imports whilst imports for the 2023 calendar year were around 80 billion pounds according to United Nations.COMTRADE. A trade deficit of around 60 billion pounds.

According to United Nations COMTRADE, the UK imported 95 billion dollars from the US in 2023. According to Brave AI “In 2023, the UK exported goods worth approximately £4.925 billion to the United States.” Call it 6 billion bucks for a trade deficit of 89 billion dollars.

So much for focusing on reciprocal balanced trade! These numbers exclude “invisibles” services like those of Lloyds of London,

From Brave AI, the picture does not appear so bad in the aggregate: “… data shows that the deficit widened to £32.5 billion in the 12 months ending October 2024,”

Deputy Prime Muppet, “Miss Piggy” Cooper, has not achieved or failed at anything in particular, but Foreign Muppet “Fozzy Bear” Lammy is famous for this demonstration of a complete lack of anything resembling intelligence.

Fresh back from China where they agreed that China ca send over thousands of wind turbines and solar panels made with lots of coal – so that the UK can shut down its coal, oil and gas fields and force its citizens to pay ten times the price that Chinese citizens pay.

Which brings us to Chancellor of the Exchequer, “Rachel from Accounts” Reeves – who I will designate the Swedish Chef. If only she had his meat balls she would instruct all ministers to sack all DEI staff, abandon all “net zero” policies and expel at least half of the UK’s 2 million migrant beggars costing 25,000 pounds each a year – 25 billion pounds, There is your black hole right there! Gt rid f the other million next year! These three items cost the UK economy over 100 billion pounds a year.

A Swedish Chef with real meat balls would address this. As it is, the UK’s 3 trillion pounds of government debt will cost 150 million pounds EVERY YEAR and the black hole will remain forever. The Swish Chef has just returned from a trade mission to China. She no doubt threw a note instructing Miss Piggy and Fozzy Bear to approve the Chinese Super Embassy. She also comes up with crap like this:

Rachel Reeves claims UK would be WORSE off if she hadn't hiked taxes

Imagine the Swedish Chef saying, “If I hadn’t buried the economy with higher taxes (and a hike in the minimum wage) the meat balls would have tasted even worse!”.

The beatings will continue until morale improves. Screw reducing spending by the per cent, let’s increase it by ten per cent. Just wait until the plan to hive off capital from Local Authority pension plans to build 150,000 houses a year for migrant beggars comes to light! All built with imported builders from the EU at inflated wage rates of course!

Last but not least we come to Dr Bunsen Honeydew – the UK’s Minister of IQ Zero and Energy Insecurity, Ed Miliband. He deserves a special image,

A real prize brick. “In the Phyllis Diller episode, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew presents his latest inventions, exploding hats, exploding earmuffs, and the self-destruct necktie.”

Miliband is uglier and blows up the economy along with EV’s, wind turbines and solar panels.

“It’s time to put on make-up, it’s time to light the lights ,.. this is what we call The Muppet show!!!”

Just three days to go in the US, before the libtard demoNrat clown car does its Wile. E Coyote impression off the cliff edge into the depths of the “ravine of irrelevance”. Three cheers!

Onwards!

