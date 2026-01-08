It is just an index and recent council plans to build new houses (for immigrants!?!) might result in a large uptick…but … from Brave AI:

“The UK construction sector recorded its worst run since the global financial crisis, with housebuilding experiencing its deepest slump since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

“ The S&P Global UK construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 40.1 in December 2025, marking the 12th consecutive month of contraction—the longest unbroken decline since the 2007–09 financial crash.

“ The housebuilding subindex dropped to 33.5, the lowest level since May 2020, when lockdowns led to site closures.”

“ This downturn has raised concerns over the government’s pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England over five years, as weak demand, fragile client confidence, and delayed investment decisions continue to hinder progress.”

That pledge was made over a year ago, so, arguably, the 1.5 million target is now down to a million homes (down by 300,000 as no homes were built last year).

“ Although the pace of decline eased slightly from the previous month, the overall sector remains in contraction, with all three major subsectors—residential, commercial, and civil engineering—reporting sharp declines.

The UK “normally” builds 300,000 new homes a year – the government intends doubling that rate from 300,000 to 600,00 a year– with sketchy “apprenticeship” plans for the extra 250,000? people required to double the work force to build the new homes? – (Calling Polish immigrants!)

“The UK’s home building industry, a key component of the broader construction sector, directly employs approximately 239,000 people, accounting for 18% of the entire construction industry workforce.

“ This figure includes roles in the construction, supply, and development of new homes. The economic footprint of house building in England and Wales generates £38 billion in annual economic output and supports nearly 698,000 jobs in total, with 3.1 jobs created for every home built.

“ Despite this, the sector faces significant workforce challenges, with the construction industry as a whole experiencing a decline in employment, reaching 2,054,009 workers in the third quarter of 2025—the lowest level in nearly 25 years—12% below pre-pandemic levels.

“ The industry is projected to need an additional 225,000 workers by 2027 to meet demand, particularly in private housing, repair and maintenance, and infrastructure projects.

You can see the attraction to the government of building a million new homes – potentially creating 3 million new jobs (3.1 jobs per house built?)– whilst installing lots of heat pumps and solar panels to make the new homes “green houses”!

Either the housebuilding subindex will bounce to around50, representing zero growth or bouncing towards 80 representing rapid growth!

