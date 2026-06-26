A few days ago, I outlined the economic reality of aligning with the EU. The Labour government desperately wants to re-align with the EUSR (European Union of Socialist Republics and become a de Facto 28th EU country, whilst ignoring the massive benefits of becoming a de facto 51st state of the USA (same goes for Canada?).

The UK should pivot away from a closer alignment with the EU and towards a far closer alignment with the US

There are 450 million people in the EU and 350 million people in the US. The people have different customs and traditions but, at heart are broadly similar with far more in common than differences.

However, Economic outcomes are vastly different. The EU trails markedly along key metrics. Differences are the result of vastly different taxation policies and regulations.

THE EU may lead in the provision of welfare benefits but both ‘blocs’ have a crying need to produce structural fiscal surpluses for decades in order to correct the massive debt servicing costs of massive debt of around 100% of GDP. Which bloc stands the best chance of achieving these 2-3% of GDP structural fiscal surpluses? The US is moving in that direction, the EU is moving further away.

At the heart of the problems facing the EU and Uk are the faulty economics behind the use of renewable energy – wind and solar.

From here:

We’re Winning the War on the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)

The climate freaks are being faced with the reality of Leveled Full System Costs of Electricity (LFSCOE)

This metric corrects the stupidly naïve measures of generating electricity from ALL sources and reveals that when taking into account ALL the costs associated with wind and solar compared to fossil fuel generation, wind and solar are 5-10 times more costly than gas.

“The AO-LCOE is system-based, meaning it varies depending on the region being modeled, renewable penetration levels, transmission requirements, and the cost of backup generation. Unlike traditional LCOE, which measures the cost of producing electricity, AO-LCOE measures the cost of delivering reliable electricity every hour of the year.”

The climate freaks and regulators ignore this ‘truth’ and calculate wind and solar costs that simply ignore.

“… In a report on the Virginia Clean Economy Act, we began incorporating backup energy costs directly into wind and solar LCOEs through battery storage, thanks to Brent Bennett giving us access to our first hourly generation model. We also included transmission costs, utility profits, property taxes, and other costs that traditional LCOE analyses typically ignored.”

Pursuing the roll-out of wind and solar isa fools errand that results in the highest electricity prices in the world leaving the UK and EU at a permanent economic disadvantage and lack od ompetitive4ness in world markets – especially against China and India.

So the UK has an opportunity to abandon two massive current strategic errors – alignment with the EU instead of the US And the use of renewables such as wind and solar.

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