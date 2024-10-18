From here:

Leftist British Labour Party to Send 100 Operatives to Campaign Kamala Harris in Battleground US States – Elon Musk Slams Foreign Meddling in American Election | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

The UK Labour Party “won” the general election on 4 July 2024, because the British people refused to vote for the ruling Conservative party or refused to vote at all. A record low turnout in recent times of under 60% and Labour holding its share of around 30% of the (un)popular vote, resulted in a “landslide” win with just 18% of the electorate – but a majority of a few hundred seats over the Conservatives (out of 650 Parliamentary seats).

Flush with its “success” in securing the least popular UK government, in history (since elections were held in the UK) the Marxists in the Labour party are gloating and pretending that any policy they put forward has any support at all.

S, now the arrogant morons think that the US could benefit from the lunacy of the Left – joining up with similar Marxist means in the Democratic Party. In a sane world, they would be denied entry into the US or at last, the UK taxpayer (or UK Labour Party?) would not be funding this blatant election interference.

Check this out from the GP article:

“The far-left British Labour Party is sending nearly 100 staff to the U.S. to help Kamala Harris’s campaign in crucial battleground states, just weeks before the November election.”

“The Labour operatives, led by Sofia Patel, will target key swing states like Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in a desperate bid to push Harris into the White House. Patel’s LinkedIn post bragged about mobilizing Labour staff to campaign for the Democrats.”

“I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” the post reads.”

Well, maybe taxpayers aren’t funding the election interference, maybe the funding comes from UK Labour Party coffers. Which is more significant for defining election interference? Taxpayer funding or political party funding?

I wonder how may other countries are sending “helpers” to political parties during the elections? I guess the 20 million migrant beggars aren’t being paid by the Democratic Party to “assist”? Do the Republicans have an equivalent?

The travel, food and accommodation costs for 100 people for the next three weeks – 1,500 for international air fares plus travel to and from fur swing states – costing another 2,000 bucks, then, say 200 bucks a night for hotels for 21 nights, and another 50 bucks a day for food?

Call it 9.000 bucks each for 100 people? Almost a million bucks by the time you add in “incidentals” like “Bunga Bunga” parties in hotel rooms?

So, who pays for this interference? Did anyone even ask the British Marxist morons for “help”?

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan