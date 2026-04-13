If you are not in one of those groups you can go stuff yourself.

Combined they make up 80% of the ‘swing’ electorate.

Let’s take each in turn and examine the bankrupt logic of the schoolchildren running the UK.

Fully one third of the UK’s ‘economically inactive are off work with long term illness.

‘Recent data indicates that over 3 million working-age adults are now unable to work when combining both long-term and short-term illness, marking the first time the combined total has broken this threshold.

I ascribe this to the long term second order effects of the experimental C19 injections th aals piled thousands of deaths onto he 40,000 killed by Midazolam +morphine and DNR death protocols of April 2020.

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

Politicians will never ask if their actions caused these extra 40,000 deaths – why would they incriminate themselves in democide – let alone the deaths caused by the Iatrocide and second order impacts of adverse events – including record drops in fertility rates.

This a large voter bloc of 100% of the electorate that is unaware of the actions of politicians during the C19 pandemic ‘but is now heavily reliant on the NHS to support it – this bloc is hardly likely to vote for a desperately needed decrease in NHS spending and support.

Labour is campaigning by saying that it is ‘winning’ the battle to make brits healthy again.

They are perpetuating the massive problem the Tories created by not even examining it.

Rather than diagnose and cure the effects of injected self-perpetuating spike proteins, Labour would rather people NOT work, and instead become permanent recipients of welfare tax dollars.

That’s the ‘sick’ bloc – maybe not ALL labour voters but at the minimum, DEPENDENT on Labour continually funding their well-being.

Now the youth vote;

The UK government plans to lower the voting age to 16 for all UK elections.

Legislative Progress : The Representation of the People Bill to enact this change was introduced to Parliament on 12 February 2026 .

Eligibility : This reform will extend voting rights to approximately 1.5 million 16- and 17-year-olds, bringing England and Northern Ireland in line with Scotland and Wales.

Registration: Young people will be able to register to vote from the age of 14 to ensure they are ready to cast a ballot on their 16th birthday.

Labour has been indoctrinating kids – for decades - and school teachers – but we all knw that, right? It’s not just the lies and BS about climate change, but also the complete indoctrination into ‘progressive’ socialism. From gender fluidity, through DEI to ‘diversity is strength BS.

Most of these pubescent children will vote Labour ad the truly stupid will vote Green LibDem.

A significant number of immigrants – legal and illegal - will vote Labour (or Green) for the simple reason that they are the largest beneficiaries, proportionately, of welfare benefits and they think that Reform and the Tories want to cut not only their benefits (rightly)but also their right to remain in the country also (rightly).

Maybe 80% of legal and illegal immigrant will vote Labour or Green.

Which brings us to the ‘net zero’ vote.

Here Labour is in deep trouble. I guesstimate that around 10% of the electorate – the manic street cultists - support the unachievable, horribly expensive, unnecessary and extremely ugly ‘net zero’ policies that just DO NOT WORK as promised. Even the Greens are not campaigning on ‘net zero’ policies and instead are focussing o he immigrant vote.

Which brings us to the Bremoaner vote.

A Bremoaner is a derogatory British term for someone who complains about or rejects the result of the 2016 referendum in which the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The 2016 United Kingdom European Union membership referendum, held on 23 June 2016, resulted in a vote to leave the EU with 51.89% of valid votes in favour of “Leave” and 48.11% in favour of “Remain”.

Labour is targeting Bremoaners – there is no Brexit party of note still standing to oppose them. Brexiteers ‘ actually ‘lost the vote via a ‘de facto outcome, because they had no competent politicians or bureaucrats willing to actually implement it.

There are no labour cabinet ministers or the Prime Muppet, Starmer who voted for Brexit and Labour has already passed numerous laws and regulations that more closely align he UK with the EU.

The repeal of laws and regulations that conflict with - prior to UK accession to the EU of the UK all the way back in1973 were not even identified, let alone repealed or amended. 43 years of EU BS left on the statute books and embedded I regulations.

There was no Brexit.

It is this rat’s nest that Labour and the LibDems are betting on to campaign for a rejoining of th EU.

This actic will appeal to at least half of BREMOANERS - maybe BREXITERS WILL HOLD FIRM AD VOT FOR SOMEOE EL, BU Labour is counting on the weariness of the electorate in even discussing the issue.

The EU IS collapsing at an even faster rate than the UK both with undefended, open borders, and BS climate change policies.

Thos four voter blocs are what Labour is counting on to improve/maiain its paltry 30% share of the 201 and 2024 electorate share.

Labour’s green vote is shrinking, its immigrant vote and sickness vote is rising and the teenage vote will go green.

2029 or sooner election prediction?

Tories 30 per cent

Labour 28 per cent

Reform 22 per cent

LibDems 18 per cent

Greens 12 per cent.

RESULT BEDLAM AND ANARCHY WITH NO PARTY HAS ANY PLANS TO PAY FOR EACH OF COMPULSORY INCREASES IN DEFENCE SPENDING AND INTEREST ON DEBT OF 150 BILLION POUNDS (300 BILLION IN TOTAL PER ANNUM ).

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