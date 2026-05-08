Latest state of play from Brave AI:

“The Conservatives lost 488 seats

The Liberal Democrats gained 105 seats

The Green Party , gained 287 seats

Labour suffered historic losses, lost1,121 councillors.

Reform UK won around 1,257 seats.

Those are the headline numbers so far, but the real task for all councillors starts now:

A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

And an earlier article describing Labours naked attempts to rejig boundaries and defer local elections for a year or two.

None of the political campaigns for local authorities campaigned on slashing local taxes by addressing the corruption and inefficiencies or bloated salary/benefits of employees. the Greens even campaigned in Irdu!

The need to address the ‘bloat’ is imperative.

Mission Impossible 1966 - 1973 Opening and Closing Theme

It should be Mission possible, but it needs councillors with brains, integrity and stamina to fix the potholes in the administration of councils.

Wouldn’t it be great if UK Reform – or any other party – decided to actually address the issue through quality management of the ‘bloat’.

Maybe they could use AI !!!

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