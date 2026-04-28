The UK public are paying the equivalent of over EIGHT DOLLARS PER US GALLON

The average UK PUMP PRICE IS £1.57p per litre which equates to $8.05 US dollars per US gallon.

THE UK has ‘tanker loads’ of North Sea oil that the government refuses t o license- the equivalent of refusing to feed a starving nation with granaries full of grain.

The current average price of unleaded petrol (E10) in the UK is 157.1p per litre, while the average price of diesel (B7) is 189.0p per litre.

As of late April 2026, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States is approximately $4.02 to $4.11.

to convert $4.18 per US gallon to Pounds Sterling (GBP) per litre, you need the current USD/GBP exchange rate, which fluctuates. Using a standard approximate exchange rate of 1 USD = 0.79 GBP (a recent typical average, though you must check live rates for precision):

Convert Currency: $4.18 USD × 0.79 GBP/USD ≈ £3.3022 per US gallon. Convert Volume: Divide by the number of liters in a US gallon (3.78541 liters).

Result: Approximately £0.87 per litre (using an exchange rate of 0.79).

Or conversely:

Convert Currency: Multiply the price in GBP by the exchange rate to get USD per liter. Using the rate £1.00 = $1.354 USD (from vCalc): Convert Volume: Multiply the USD per liter by the number of liters in a US gallon (3.78541):

The converted price is approximately $8.05 US dollars per US gallon.

The pric of stupidity of UK politicians and fundamentally flawed national energy policy.

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