It desperately needs a highly visible ‘shadow cabinet’ and a coherent set of policies that encapsulate what ‘Reform’ stands for.

Just like a top football team it need players who at least match up to the competition- Labour and Conservatives.

Here is the Labour ‘team:

“he full cabinet roster includes:

Louise Haigh : First Secretary of State, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Angela Rayner : Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Pat McFadden : Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Heidi Alexander : Secretary of State for Transport.

Lucy Powell : Secretary of State for Education.

Alex Norris : Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.

Lisa Nandy : Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

Miatta Fahnbulleh : Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Chris Bryant : Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Stephen Kinnock : Secretary of State for Wales.

Douglas Alexander : Secretary of State for Scotland.

Dame Angela Eagle : Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Jonathan Reynolds : Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade.

Bridget Phillipson : Minister for Women and Equalities.

Emma Reynolds : Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Ellie Reeves : Attorney General.

Anneliese Midgley : Chief Whip.

Baroness Smith of Basildon : Leader of the House of Lords and Lord Privy Seal.

Sir Alan Campbell: Leader of the House of Commons.

Additional ministers who attend cabinet meetings include Kanishka Narayan (Minister for Artificial Intelligence), Hamish Falconer (Minister for Intergovernmental Relations), and Matthew Pennycook (Minister for Housing and Planning).

And the Tory ‘Shadow’ opposition’ cabinet:

Current Key Appointments (as of September 2026):

Deputy Leader & Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Alex Burghart

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer: Andrew Griffith

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs: Tom Tugendhat

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department: Chris Philp

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence: James Cartlidge

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice: Nick Timothy

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care: Damian Hinds

Shadow Secretary of State for Education: Laura Trott

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade: Claire Coutinho

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Richard Fuller

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport: Richard Holden

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government: Katie Lam

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions: Helen Whately

Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero: Andrew Bowie

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs: Victoria Atkins

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Rebecca Paul

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland: Harriet Cross

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales: Mims Davies

Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities: Joy Morrissey

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons: Jesse Norman

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords: Lord True

Opposition Chief Whip: Rebecca Harris

Chairman of the Conservative Party: Kevin Hollinrake

Shadow Minister for Policy Renewal: Neil O’Brien

What about UK Reform?

“Reform UK leader Nigel Farage unveiled his party’s initial shadow cabinet (described as a frontbench team or top team) in February 2026, appointing four key figures to handle major policy briefs:

Robert Jenrick was appointed Shadow Chancellor (Treasury), bringing experience as a former Conservative minister to lead economic policy and tax reform.

Richard Tice , the party’s Deputy Leader, serves as Shadow Business, Trade and Energy Secretary and is designated as Deputy Prime Minister should Reform win the next general election.

Zia Yusuf , the party’s Head of Policy, was named Shadow Home Secretary , focusing on immigration, border security, and crime.

Suella Braverman, a former Conservative Home Secretary, holds the role of Shadow Education, Skills and Equalities Secretary, with a stated priority to reform schools and address what she terms “woke ideology.”

This initial lineup includes three recent defectors from the Conservative Party. Notably, Zia Yusuf is not an MP, reflecting the party’s focus on public presentation. The team omits several major departments, such as Foreign Affairs and Defence, with no immediate spokespeople announced for those roles.

There is a massive gap in the line-ups of each team – the electorate will NOT vote for a party that has these sorts of massive gaps – the analogy is fielding a premier league team missing two central defenders, a midfield, and a key striker.

Is it Mission Impossible for Reform?

It’s mission (should it choose to accept it), is to fill the gaps in its shadow cabinet and put those people in the public eye so they are better known and recognised than their euiwvlent Tory and Lsbour counterparts.

These ‘shadow ministers must have a thorough knowledge of their briefs and be able to point out key differences with Reform policy.

Sure Farage can grab headlines with immigration problems and ‘net zero, but that is insufficient to for a government and most voters will Not support such a narrow ‘manifesto’.

The hierarchy of UK Reform had better ‘pull their finger outor they will risk descending into the oblivion sought and won by the Islamo facists at the Green Party and fallin behing the ‘wishy-washy’ Liberal Democrat Party.

Is it all about money?

“Since the 2024 general election, UK political parties have raised varying amounts depending on the timeframe and source. The Electoral Commission reported that parties accepted nearly £98 million in total donations throughout the calendar year 2024.

Post-election figures indicate significant shifts in donor behavior:

Reform UK has emerged as the top recipient in recent periods, with reports indicating it received £14.9 million (36% of total) in the most recent tracked period (2026 data) and £34.3 million (32%) during the 2025–2029 legislative period.

The Conservative Party raised £10.2 million (25%) in the same recent period and £31.5 million (30%) in the 2025–2029 period.

The Labour Party raised £7.7 million (19%) in the recent period and £17.7 million (17%) in the 2025–2029 period.

The Liberal Democrats received £2.2 million (11%) in the recent period and £10.2 million in total donations reported for 2024.

In the immediate pre-election phase (May–June 2024), Labour raised over £9.5 million, significantly outpacing the Conservatives, who raised just under £1.9 million.

“In September 2026, Reform UK received a record-breaking £72 million in donations from two cryptocurrency billionaires, Ben Delo and Christopher Harborne, who each pledged £36 million within a 24-hour period.(subject to a police investigation and risk of political interference by Labour to ban such donations.

Reform need to form a ‘company’ of top flight individuals who can kick-ass in their respective disciplines. A Star Chamber, if you will.

£72 million should go a long way to recruiting the right people. God knows the defenders midfield and strikers of the competition are weak and of low quality.

What Reform of health and education would Reform advocate, compared to Labour and the Tories?

How about Defence and Transportation? Where does Reform stand on a third runway for Heathrow? How about abolishing Employers National Insurance, reducing business rates and VAT on pubs? What about ship building or the rate of house building, including council hosing?

Personally I think UK Reform should produce a plan that delivers fiscal surpluses of 2-3% over the life of the next Parliament for it to truly bea Reform party.!

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