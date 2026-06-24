Regular readers will be familiar with my description of the EU as a modern reincarnation of the defunct USSR. I describe the EU as the European Union of Socialist Republics – the EUSR – complete with its version of the Soviet Politburo called the EU Commission.

Small wonder that the socialists in the UK Labour government want to rejoin the EUSR. They salivate about influencing the jackboot of the reincarnated EU Poliburo with all its censorship and ID systems that suppress and control every aspect of European life.

But the UK does have a politicl alternative.

Instead of aligning with a socizlist EU, it could just as easily align with a free market US.

Instead of obeying the laws and regulations imposed on the UK by the EU, it could align with the rules and regulations of the US!!!

Should there be a vote “do you prefer adhering to US laws and regulations or those of the EU?

I know which way I would vote, haha!

Let’s compare GDP, Defence and unemployment. We could extend this to crime, health, housing and education, but let’s leave that for another day.’

From Brave AI:

“The United States has a significantly higher GDP per capita than the European Union, with the US average approximately double that of the EU in nominal terms.

Nominal Gap: The EU’s nominal GDP per capita is roughly 50% of the US level.

· State vs. Country Comparison: Even the poorest US state, Mississippi, has a GDP per capita close to that of Germany, the EU’s largest economy. Top US states like New York and California vastly outperform all EU member states. · PPP Gap: When adjusted for purchasing power, the EU reaches 72% of the US level, with 72% of the remaining productivity gap attributed to output per hour rather than hours worked.

The US generates far more wealth than the EU.

“As of mid-2026, the United States maintains a significantly lower unemployment rate than the European Union. Recent data indicates the U.S. rate sits at approximately 4.1% to 4.3%, whereas the Eurozone average is around 6.3%

The United States leads in tertiary education attainment and institutional prestige, with 35.7% of its labor force holding a degree compared to the EU’s 29.47%, and consistently dominating global university rankings.

In 2024, US defense spending was approximately $935 billion (3.19% of GDP), while the aggregated defense spending of EU NATO members reached the NATO target of 2% of GDP, with total EU spending estimated around €868 billion ($910 billion) or less depending on the metric used. While the combined economic output of the EU is significant, the United States consistently spends a higher percentage of its GDP on defense than any individual EU member or the EU aggregate as a whole.

US retirees generally maintain their pre-retirement standard of living better than their European counterparts. A significant majority of American retirees (47%) report that their income allows them to maintain their previous lifestyle, compared to only 28% in Europe, with nearly one-third of French and German retirees stating their income falls far short of needs.

This disparity stems from different financial structures and income levels. The US has larger retirement savings relative to GDP (150% vs. 19% in median OECD countries) and higher median disposable income for those over 65, with typical US retirees earning 13% more than in France and 19% more than in Germany. Conversely, European systems offer more generous state pensions and universal healthcare, but lower pre-retirement salaries and higher taxes often limit the ability to accumulate private wealth.

Cost of living and healthcare are the primary trade-offs. While US retirees face high and volatile healthcare costs that require significant savings buffers, European retirees benefit from low-cost or free healthcare and generally lower housing and living expenses in many countries. Consequently, many Americans are increasingly choosing to retire in Southern European nations like Portugal and Italy, where the cost of living is 27–40% lower than in the US, allowing US pensions to provide a higher quality of life.

Lots of talking points in those key indicators, but what should stand out is economic growth.

Take the last 20 years:

From 2004 to 2023, the United States significantly outpaced the European Union in economic growth, with US GDP increasing by 87% compared to the EU’s 13.5% growth. This divergence widened the economic gap, reducing EU GDP to 67% of US GDP in 2023, down from 110% in 2008

Or the last 10 years:

· Cumulative GDP Growth: Between 2010 and 2023, US GDP grew by 34%, compared to just 21% for the EU and 18% for the eurozone. · GDP Per Capita: US GDP per capita grew at an average of 3.4% annually from 2010, while the EU grew by only 1.6%. This widened the per capita gap from 47% larger in the US in 2010 to 82% larger in 2021.

Perhaps look at effective tax rates will prove informative

Someone earning 200,000 bucks a year will pay an ectr $40,000 in France and Germany and an extra 36,000 bucks in the UK. Even lower earners pay tens of thousands of dollars more in taxes in the UK, Germany and France than in the US!

There are substantial barriers to growth in the U v the UK. It is economic suicide to align more closely with th over regulated and highly taxed EUSR.

Why not align with the US in terms of regulation and taxation and hence, economic growth – all whilst being protected by the greatest military on the plant rather than a disjointed and uncoordinated EU ‘model?

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