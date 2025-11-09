– here’s the plan which has one giant problem, NATO Countries’ are broke and have to borrow the money to buy the US weapons etc to send to Ukraine.

Trump has instructed NATO countries to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP .

For the EU’s GDP of around 16 trillion EUROS, this works out at 800 billion Euros a year at a time when NATO countries and their socialist welfare states are running large And persistent fiscal deficits.

Trump intends for NATO countries to purchase US weaponry from the increase in defence spending- and ship it to Ukraine for Ukraine to use in its war with Russia –

Around one quarter of the EU’s defence budget will be spent this way.

A similar amount will need to be spent on creating a defence for every NATO city against Russian/Iranian drone and hypersonic missile attacks – right now ALL NATO cities are totally defenceless against such attacks.

The welfare budgets of socialist NATO countries (EU + Canada +UK) must be drastically cut to fund this largesse and raise the 200 billion a year budget required by Ukraine to continue fighting.

F or the UK, prime minister Starmer has committed 5% of the UK’s £3 trillion GDP - `150 billion pounds a year – 1.5 trillion pounds over the next ten years – maybe 25-40 billion to buy US weapons so these can be shipped to Kiev.

Will cuts in welfare benefits, pensions and spending reflect this reality in the “budget” on November 26th? – that would require brains, integrity and (gasp) honour – something socialists lack entirely – preferring to lie, chat and steal instead.

Onwards!!!

