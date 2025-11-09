The Ukraine war costs around 200 billion dollars a year. Trump has a plan for non-US NATO countries to pay for the Ukraine cost– here’s the plan which has one giant problem, NATO Countries’ are broke
– here’s the plan which has one giant problem, NATO Countries’ are broke and have to borrow the money to buy the US weapons etc to send to Ukraine.
Trump has instructed NATO countries to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP .
For the EU’s GDP of around 16 trillion EUROS, this works out at 800 billion Euros a year at a time when NATO countries and their socialist welfare states are running large And persistent fiscal deficits.
Trump intends for NATO countries to purchase US weaponry from the increase in defence spending- and ship it to Ukraine for Ukraine to use in its war with Russia –
Around one quarter of the EU’s defence budget will be spent this way.
A similar amount will need to be spent on creating a defence for every NATO city against Russian/Iranian drone and hypersonic missile attacks – right now ALL NATO cities are totally defenceless against such attacks.
The welfare budgets of socialist NATO countries (EU + Canada +UK) must be drastically cut to fund this largesse and raise the 200 billion a year budget required by Ukraine to continue fighting.
F or the UK, prime minister Starmer has committed 5% of the UK’s £3 trillion GDP - `150 billion pounds a year – 1.5 trillion pounds over the next ten years – maybe 25-40 billion to buy US weapons so these can be shipped to Kiev.
Will cuts in welfare benefits, pensions and spending reflect this reality in the “budget” on November 26th? – that would require brains, integrity and (gasp) honour – something socialists lack entirely – preferring to lie, chat and steal instead.
Ahh, you are passing the money issue on to NATO. Let's look closer to the source, those who used to be govt auditors (who are no longer allowed to do their jobs) would investigate where the money goes that arrives in Ukraine. Isn't it interesting the homes bought (abroad) by the hierarchy of the Ukraine administration... not the people in the villages or towns, but those in high positions. Millions of dollars spent for villas, homes in Florida, etc. What is their 'salary'?
Rachel Reeves advocates for reclassifying defence investments as “ethical” or “sustainable”, arguing they are vital for national security. The government raised defence spending to 3% of GDP over the next decade. My pension is paid out of BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Qinetiq and Chemring who booked record (40%) profit and revenue. So, without consent, we all are going to be complicit to the murdering in wars. How can we get out of this; by voting different?