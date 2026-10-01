From here:

Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban Through Oct. 31 | ZeroHedge

“Russia has been suffering from a gasoline and diesel crunch since the spring, when Ukraine intensified its drone attacks at Russian refineries, aiming to cripple fuel supply to the front lines and to the domestic Russian market.

The Russian ban on diesel exports has added to the Middle East crisis to tighten global middle distillate markets.

Before the ban on exports, Russia’s diesel shipments accounted for about 10% of global seaborne diesel supply.

Drone attacks?

From Brave AI:

The United Kingdom has supplied more than 85,000 military drones to Ukraine in the six months leading up to October 2025.

he United States has supplied thousands of drones to Ukraine, specifically including over 700 Switchblade loitering munitions and approximately 1,800 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones by early 2023, alongside smaller reconnaissance systems like the RQ-20 Puma and RQ-11 Raven.

The European Union, coordinated through institutions and the Drone Coalition led by the UK, has facilitated significant supply efforts, with the coalition reporting the transfer of 215,000 drones (including 45,000 FPV attack drones, 150,000+ interceptors, and 20,000 reconnaissance UAVs) by mid-2026. Additionally, the EU has provided massive financial backing, including a $4.5 billion disbursement in June 2026 and a total $7.1 billion commitment by August 2026 for drones, air defenses, and ammunition.

So, the UK, EU and US supplied Ukraine lots of drones which Ukraine has used to attack Russian oil refineries resulting in the withdrawal of 10% of global diesel supplies on top of the losses from the US/Israeli war with Iran!

The US is also considering a ban on diesel exports.

From here:

A diesel export ban could disrupt US supply chains - Atlantic Council

“WASHINGTON—Momentum is building in Washington for a diesel export ban.

With diesel prices at the pump reaching all-time highs, several US lawmakers have called on the Trump administration to place an embargo on US diesel exports.

In the House, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) has proposed legislation to prohibit exports, as well. President Donald Trump appears receptive, saying on Tuesday that “I’ve called for it, too. I said, ‘Let’s not send out the diesel.’”

“A US export ban would likely have significant effects beyond the United States. A sudden export ban, for example, could lead to supply chain disruptions across Mexico and the rest of Latin America. Agricultural supply chains rely on diesel, and it is currently peak diesel demand season in many countries preparing to plant or harvest crops.

Several Latin American countries are highly reliant on US diesel, as seen in the figure below.* If Latin American countries lose access to US diesel imports, their agricultural production could face challenges.

From Brave AI:

“Global diesel stocks have fallen to historic lows, with the shortage driven by disrupted refining capacity in Russia and the Middle East, as well as trade disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

United States

US distillate inventories dropped to 107.9 million barrels in mid-September, the lowest for this time of year since records began in 1982. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects these stocks will fall below 100 million barrels and remain below the five-year low through most of 2027.

Europe and Asia

Europe: Diesel stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub were 16% below the five-year average in July.

Singapore: Distillate stocks averaged 8.2 million barrels, significantly below the 2025 average of 9.6 million barrels.

Global Impact

The International Energy Agency estimates lost global refining throughput at 4.7 million barrels per day compared to 2025 levels. This supply crunch has pushed US retail diesel prices above $6 per gallon and European prices to record highs, with shortages expected to persist well into 2027.

Just how bad is the shortage of diesel?

From Brave AI:

“Global diesel supplies have fallen significantly due to a combination of structural refinery capacity losses and geopolitical disruptions in 2026, rather than a steady five-year decline.

Refining Capacity Loss : The world has lost approximately 10% of its fuel-making capacity since 2025, with the International Energy Agency estimating a loss of 4.7 million barrels per day in refining throughput.

Geopolitical Disruptions : Wars in Ukraine and Iran, along with restricted Russian exports and disruptions in the Middle East, have removed roughly 1.6 million barrels per day of diesel exports from the global market.

Inventory Lows : US diesel inventories hit a record low of 103.4 million barrels in August 2026, the lowest for that time of year since records began in the early 1980s. By September 2026, stocks were projected to fall below 100 million barrels , remaining below the five-year low through 2027.

Historical Context: While demand for diesel recovered faster than supply after the pandemic, the current crisis is driven by acute 2026 supply shocks rather than a linear five-year depletion, with US refineries operating at near-maximum capacity (~98%) to compensate.

How long before a diesel shortage turns into a food crisis?

From Brave AI:

“The transition from a global diesel shortage to a broader food and energy crisis is projected to occur in two distinct phases. Over the next 30 days, diesel scarcity is expected to transmit directly into freight costs, agricultural production, and industrial output, causing immediate stagflation in transportation and manufacturing sectors.

Within 12 months (by late 2026/early 2027), the crisis will expand into a synchronized food and energy scarcity cycle through a “second wave” of natural gas and fertilizer shortages. This delay allows the energy shock to move from diesel-dependent farming and logistics into ammonia and nitrogen fertilizer production, which will reduce application rates and tighten the 2026/27 global food supply.

We all know that the ‘net zero’ freaks have destroyed any hope of economic growth in the UK. Here’e an example:

“Based on the current UK average diesel price of 200.1p (£1.96) per litre (as of October 1, 2026), the cost is approximately $10.23 per US gallon.

“As of late September 2026, the average price of diesel in the United States is approximately $6.53 per gallon (€1.482/L), while the average price in the European Union is approximately €2.226 per liter (roughly $9.68 per gallon).

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