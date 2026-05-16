You will have seen the ban on North Sea oil and gas exploration being enshrined into law in the UK.

UK Moves to Ban New North Sea Oil and Gas Licences Permanently | OilPrice.com

Rising oil prices and disruptions tied to the Iran conflict have intensified political pressure on Labour to reconsider the ban.”

Critics argue the policy will increase Britain’s reliance on imported fossil fuels while damaging Scotland’s oil and gas industry.

“ The UK government will introduce legislation banning new North Sea oil and gas exploration licences as part of its Energy Independence Bill.

The manic street preachers of the ‘net zero’ cult performed their ritual “clapping sel” applause for the move, honking about the depletion of North Sea oil and gas meaning “there is only a little bit of oil and gas anyway so “no big deal”.

I debunked that BS here:

(100) Myths and BS around North sea oil and wind turbine costs in the UK

There is enough oil and gas for decades. What is lacking is refinery capacity to turn the black gold into diesel, petrol/gasoline and petroleum products.

North Sea oil stocks can easily be replenished with the exploration/discovery of new fields as Norway has done.

North Sea: Norway uncovers massive oil field just months after Ed Miliband scrapped search in exact area

“Norway has uncovered one of its biggest North Sea discoveries in a decade, despite Energy Secretary Ed Miliband scrapping further UK exploration.

Oil field operator Aker BP described the find as “significant”, saying it could yield 134 million barrels of oil.

“Oil field operator Aker BP described the find as “significant”, saying it could yield 134 million barrels of oil.

The discovery was made in the Yggdrasil area in the Norwegian area of the North Sea, not far from the border with British waters.

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Aker BP Ceo Karl Johnny Hersvik said it was among the “largest commercial discoveries” in Norway in the past 10 years.

He added: “Building on the momentum from the oil discovery at East Frigg in 2023, it marks a major step toward our ambition of producing more than one billion barrels from the Yggdrasil area.

“This is the result of a strong collaborative effort between our own teams and our alliance partners and a testament to how new exploration methods push the boundaries.

“We look forward to unlocking even more of the potential in this prolific area.”

Fun facts, from Brave AI:

“In 2024, the UK exported 28.3 million tonnes of primary oil and 19.0 million tonnes of petroleum products, while exporting 118.4 TWh of natural gas via pipeline.

At a conversion factor of 7.33 barrels per metric tonne, that equates to an export of 200 million barrels of oil.

“The United Kingdom exports the majority of its crude oil and refined petroleum products to Europe, with the Netherlands and Belgium being the primary destinations for both categories.

Netherlands and Belgium have the refineries and their output gets sent to the EU – and some back to the UK.