The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated – The Daily Sceptic

“For six months, the MHRA and other national regulators have been sitting on a Pfizer report about Covid vaccine safety. Worryingly, the abstract which I have just found online doesn’t look good at all:

§ the vaccinated cohort have at least 23-40% higher risk of some heart-related conditions; and § the risk is higher than in Pfizer’s previous report (i.e., it is increasing over time since vaccination).”

Here is a link to the interim report:

C4591021 Interim 5 Study Report Abstract _0.pdf (europa.eu)

“Title: Post Conditional Approval Active Surveillance Study Among Individuals in Europe Receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccine Date: 12 March 2024”

From the Daily Sceptic article:

“… t is a Post Authorisation Safety Study (PASS) of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. In summary, national regulators routinely require pharmaceutical manufacturers to conduct PASS studies as a condition of authorisation of most new medicines. The regulators provide data to the manufacturer covering millions of patients registered in national healthcare systems. The manufacturer then conducts analysis to determine whether the medicine has increased the risk of specified health conditions.”

Here are the six conditions and hazard ratios referenced by the Daily Sceptic.

“Now, a Hazard Ratio of 1.23 means that the condition is 23% more likely in the vaccinated cohort, and “CI” mean confidence interval…”

Check out the myocarditis hazard ratio – more than double the incidence post injection – 2.4 events v one “placebo”!

One wonders whether these risks are unique – just one event – or whether they are cumulative – a person can experience all of these simultaneously!

Here’s a final extract from the Daily Sceptic:

“Even more importantly, we need to see the whole report because the Hazard Ratio will vary by age: younger people are normally much less prone to heart-related conditions than older people. Imagine how surprised I will be if the Hazard Ratios in the full report for younger age groups are even worse than those in the abstract (which are averages across all age groups). Is MHRA sitting on information which actually confirms the many siren warnings that it was reckless for MHRA to authorise, and JCVI to recommend, Covid vaccination of younger people who were at extremely low risk from Covid when it was known at the time that the Covid vaccines didn’t stop transmission and there were no long term safety data?”.

