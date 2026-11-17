You may have noticed that key points of the policy of this Labour government will not materialize in this Parliamentary term ending in 2029, or the next in 2033, but are part of a ‘ten year plan’ that assumes the socialists win the nest two elections.

Today we saw the release of a 280-page review by Labour ‘guru’ Alan Milburn that sets out the policy on welfare benefits- especially for NEETs (kids not in education, training or work).

Here’s some background context from Brave AI:

“The Milburn report, published on 17 November 2026, is a government-commissioned review by former health secretary Alan Milburn addressing the UK’s youth unemployment crisis, where 13% of young people (aged 16–24) are not in education, employment, or training (Neet). The report proposes a “complete system reset” to reduce the Neet rate to 5% by 2036, aiming to help 440,000 young people into work or training.

Key recommendations include:

Welfare Reform : Replacing Universal Credit and PIP for under-25s with a new “youth allowance” that includes a work allowance; cutting the health element of universal credit to force engagement with support services.

Employment Incentives : Gradually cutting employers’ National Insurance for workers aged 21–24, starting in retail and hospitality, alongside cash payments of £3,000–£7,000 for hiring long-term Neets.

Education and Health: Doubling apprenticeship completion rates, expanding further education places, and providing immediate digital mental health support without requiring a diagnosis.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed Milburn to chair the new Youth Opportunities Unit to implement these changes. While the report argues the plan is fiscally neutral in the short term, it acknowledges that significant welfare savings will not materialize for at least a decade, despite calling for upfront investment in job schemes.

The astute will notice that the measures imposed by the previous chancellor, Rachel reeves are being reversed for – these measures CAUSED the problems and Millburn is recommending they are reversed – namely the far high employer national insurance rates for under 24 year olds, and, similarly, the 25% increase in minimum wage rates imposed by Angela Rayner which are being compensated for with direct cash grants of around £5,000 for each NEET hired.

The plan is to employ 400,000 out of the million NEETs using the cash grant of £5,000- the odd few billion pounds. It’s only money, right?

What a complete circle jerk courtesy of the moronic labour women who have victimed their way to ‘power’.

Here’s a little more colour:

“The Milburn Review proposes an initial upfront investment of £500 million in the 2027-28 financial year, funded through the reprioritization of existing government spending. This initial sum is the first stage of a 10-year plan that would ramp up to an annual investment of £5.8 billion by 2036-37.

The report argues that this long-term investment will be offset by £3.6 billion in welfare savings and £2.4 billion in increased tax revenues by 2036, resulting in a net annual saving of approximately £200 million. However, the review explicitly states that significant net savings will not materialize until the end of the decade, rejecting immediate benefit cuts in favour of sustained investment in education, training, and employment support.

You read that right. Spend £6 billion over ten years and MAYBE saving almost the same amount – well saving - £200 million over TEN YEARS. Whoop de do!

There is another ’major’ report to be released shortly:

“The other major Labour report is the review of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) disability benefit, led by Sir Stephen Timms.

It is a separate but concurrent review to the Milburn report on youth unemployment.

The government is expected to publish a white paper on welfare reform early next year, which will incorporate findings from both reviews.

The Milburn report specifically recommends abolishing the Work Capability Assessment for young people, a pathway tied to the health-related elements of Universal Credit that are also relevant to the PIP system.

Expect the same volume and substance as the Millburn Review.

Do not fret though campers, there is a ‘spending review coming up in 2027:

“Labour’s 2027 Spending Review is scheduled to determine departmental budgets for the fiscal years 2028–29 to 2030–31, with Chancellor John Healey aiming to complete it by the end of 2027. The review is expected to address a £6 billion shortfall in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) funding and set the course for raising defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, which would require approximately £15 billion in additional annual funding.

Key areas under scrutiny include:

Energy and Tax Reform : Moving remaining policy costs off household electricity bills and implementing a new Cost Control Framework to stabilize energy prices.

Public Service Sustainability : Addressing projected real-terms cuts to unprotected sectors like local government and criminal justice, which are forecast to decline by 1.4% per year from 2026–27 onwards without further intervention.

Capital Investment: Continuing the £113 billion capital investment package focused on regional infrastructure, transport, and nuclear energy projects like Sizewell C.

This where the big budget decisions ill be published- at the end of NEXT year!

Mañana! Three years in to this parliamentary term and just two years to go before the next election.

There will not be any time to increase the defence budget, or update the progress on completing the plan to build 1.5 million new houses (1 million to go for the odd £275 billion in capital costs (at an average house price of £275,000.

Plenty of time for a 50% increase in fuel bills with a 25% increase coming in the next two months!

Maybe Burnham’s EU sell-out costs will be in the ‘spending review!