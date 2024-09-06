Once again demonstrating the lunacy and vindictiveness of the lunatic left that has taken over the UK, check this little nugget out from the excellent Expose-news.com team.

Labour’s masterplan to defund pensioners so the UK Government can fund offshore wind projects – The Expose (expose-news.com)

Yep, you read that right. The UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has determined that the poorest old age pensioners in the UK that currently receive a little relief from the current disastrous energy policies of the UK, will lose that relief, making them insecure, in order for the moronic Milliband to waste money to pursue the pipe dream of Net Zero.

Brutal, c0mpletely lacking in compassion, intelligence and common sense.

You will recall that the UK just had an auction where the “winner” agreed to pay a record CFD (Contract for Differences) auction price of 82 pounds – around 100 bucks – per mWh. The “winner” has bought the electricity from offshore wind at that price – it will charge consumers at least double, probably triple, that price, in order for wind farm operators to price gouge and to make a handsome profit

It may be that the new Labour Chancellor has limited the budgets of each Government department, so…

From here:

UK households already pay 4 times the cost per kWh for electricity than for natural gas – whose futures price is back to where it was prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,

And UK households just got hit with this:

“,.. in October 2024, prices go up 9.5% - a lot more than general inflation rate, prices the increase by a further 3.9% in January 2025., for a total increase of 12.3% in the next five months.”

The Expose-ews.com article reports on the appalling economics of offshore wind turbines. Here’s a few snippets:

“…. the load factor of a wind turbine decreases over time at a rate of approximately 3% per year due to wear and tear. The load factor of a wind farm is the percentage of actual electricity output compared to the theoretical maximum output, assuming constant ideal wind conditions.”

“Data from the graph indicates that 60% of modern offshore wind turbines fail within the first five years of operation, highlighting the need for frequent repairs and the associated escalating costs.”

“For onshore wind turbines, “what we find is that after 15 years is that after about 15 years it’s no longer worth maintaining the wind farm,” he said. Offshore wind is much more expensive, three to four times the cost of onshore wind turbines.”

“With offshore floating wind farms costing 4 or 5 times the price of gas. Who pays for them? In his third ‘Basics’ video, Burgess explained who: Our old age pensioners. It’s an eat-or-heat policy with the UK’s Labour government.”

“Is Labour’s climate alarmist plans going to make a jot of difference? No.

Eliminating all global human carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 would only avert a temperature increase of 0.0084 degrees Celsius or 0.15 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a paper by Richard Lindzen, William Happer and William van Wijngaarden.”

Looks like corruption, walks like corruption and is, in fact, corruption. You can substitute the words “stupidity”, “hubris” or “insanity” for “corruptor” or simply use all four terms together.

The entire Expose-news.com article is well worth a rad. Lots of links and embedded videos of the corrupt and useless price gouging scam, run by a government that was “elected” with just 20% of the electorates’ votes in the general election on 4 July 2024. Don’t forget, this price gouging corruption is occurring in countries right across the developed world.

Lastly, I am still looking for an “assist” with the maths here:

Onwards!!!

