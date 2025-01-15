More from the YCMTSU files.

From here:

UK anti-corruption minister resigns over family ties to ousted Bangladeshi government

“Tulip Siddiq, the UK Treasury’s city and anti-corruption minister, on Tuesday resigned following scrutiny of her financial links to the former Bangladeshi government led by her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last August in a popular uprising.”

Apparently, lots of property deals involved – maybe siphoning money between Bangladesh and the UK.

“Earlier this month Siddiq referred herself to Laurie Magnus, the prime minister’s adviser on ministerial standards, after questions arose over connections to properties linked to her family.

Although Magnus’ investigation concluded that Siddiq had not broken any rules, he said she could have been more sensitive to the reputational risks posed by her family ties.

In his advice to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Magnus suggested the prime minister might wish to reconsider her ministerial responsibilities in light of the concerns raised by her ties.”

Enquiring minds want to know when the Serious Fraud Squad will be called in to investigate – unless, of course, there is a two-tier justice system at play for Muslims!

Onwards!

