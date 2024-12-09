The UN FAO fraud that started the global war on cow farts – starting in 2006 – completely debunked – every government policy based on this crap is based on BS
“The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Our goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives.”
I was watching the replay of the Highwire Episode 401 Bovine Blowback here:
https://info.thehighwire.com/rd/9z4zdjt584s8ejrihna3ssf19ped34obddd3u4utkq0_rp22sh2s8gm8o34stge6pr24no
Lots of interesting parts to the show, including the reporting of the Bezos and Gates investments of tens of millions of bucks in cow fart suppressants that cause infertility and impotence in humans.
The UN’s FAO started the methane scare in 2006 – with a paper that emissions from livestock were greater than emissions from the entire transportation industry worldwide.
This was debunked and the 18% livestock emissions turned out to be just 3%.
Here is a link to that UN FAO report.
On page 6 of 19 there is this table:
You can see the “justification” for slaughtering entire herds of pigs, cattle and sheep!
Trouble is, all the data is BOGUS – as it includes all the transportation used along the entire supply chain – from farm to plate via packing plants, supermarkets and so on. The livestock did not produce the emissions – the vehicles and humans did!
Here is a link to an article debunking the bogus UN FAO numbers.
BBC News - UN body to look at meat and climate link
“The 2006 report - Livestock's Long Shadow, published by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) - reached the figure by totting up all greenhouse-gas emissions associated with meat production from farm to table, including fertiliser production, land clearance, methane emissions from the animals' digestion, and vehicle use on farms.”
“Dr Mitloehner contends that in developed societies such as the US - where transport emissions account for about 26% of the national total, compared with 3% for pig- and cattle-rearing - meat is the wrong target in efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”
I must say honestly that he has a point.
Dr Pierre Gerber, FAO
All the legislation, throwing farmers off their land in the Netherlands and “rewilding” in Denmark etc is based on faux science.
Politicians are playing into the hands of an anti-human cult that wants to replace food with windmills and solar panels, so that people have less food, that costs more – and so does their household utility bills.
The entire UN and all its organs – now including the FAO, as well as the IOM, IPCC and WHO - are anti-human, evil and feed off their own ignorance and the ignorance, complacency and tolerance of others. Someone should send this to Bobby Kennedy to get him on board with the realisation that the entire “climate change” agenda advocated by the UN is fake, false, corrupt, anti-human and is based on evil.
There is another segment with a cattle rancher at the end that points out that the four meat packing companies in the US need to be broken up. Two are Brazilian, one is Chinese (Tyson) and one American – Cargill. They engage in anti-competitive practises that are putting US cattle ranchers out of business whilst causing the price-gouging of the American consumer.
Here’s some links to go along with the discussion at the end of the show:
· The Hill: 100 million dead birds later, avian flu persists. Blame our policies.
· Substack: The Rancher Doctor Newsletter: Beef And Liberty - Where There Is Beef, There Is Freedom...
· Reuters: Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
Here a list of all the links in the show notes:
· Wikipedia: Del Bigtree Wikipedia Page
· The Hill: Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: After Action Review of the Covid-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward
· Oversight House: FINAL REPORT: COVID Select Concludes 2-Year Investigation, Issues 500+ Page Final Report on Lessons Learned and the Path Forward
· Nature Medicine: The Proximal Origins of SARS-CoV-2
· Fox News: Biden team reportedly considering preemptive pardons for Fauci, Schiff, other Trump 'targets'
· Live Science: Nearly 9 in 10 COVID-19 patients who are put on a ventilator die, New York hospital data suggests
· NIH: Acute kidney injury in COVID-19 patients receiving remdesivir: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials
THE JAXEN REPORT
· Harvard Business Review: The Failure of the DEI-Industrial Complex
· Fast Company: I've worked in DEl for a decade it won't survive beyond 2025
· Forbes: What Companies Are Getting Wrong About DEI
· The New York Times: This Is the Actual Danger Posed by D.E.I.
· U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation: Division. Extremism. Ideology.
· U.S. House of Representatives: The Weaponization Of The National Science Foundation: How NSF Is Funding The Development Of Automated Tools To Censor Online Speech "At Scale" And Trying To Cover Up Its Actions Congressional Report Covid
· ABC News: Australia withdraws a misinformation bill after critics compare it to censorship
· UnHerd: Australia has shown the way on free speech
· CATO Institute: Australia Withdraws One Bad Online Speech Bill as It Advances Another
· Reuters: Australia passes social media ban for children under 16
· The Guardian: Biden signs order for government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
· The Guardian: Farmers have hoarded land for too long. Inheritance tax will bring new life to rural Britain
· ARUP: The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5C World
· Axios: Startup raises $26.5 million for vaccine to stop cow farts and burps
· The Telegraph: Jeff Bezos backs development of fart vaccines for cows to help save planet
· Edie: Supermarkets partner with Arla to test methane-busting feed additive for dairy cows
· Agriculture Dive: FDA approves first feed supplement to reduce methane in dairy cows
· Science Direct: Chapter 1 - Clearing the Air: Livestock's Contribution to Climate Change
· BBC: UN body to look at meat and climate link
· European Food Safety Authority: Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of 3-nitrooxypropanol (Bovaer® 10) for ruminants for milk production and reproduction (DSM Nutritional Products Ltd)
· Metro: Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons face boycott over controversial ingredient in major dairy brand
· Twitter/X: Matthew Swann: "Shelves still full of Bover produced dairy whilst Bovaer-free dairy products from @GrahamsDairy Milk have sold out (London)"
· Reuters: Wal-Mart milk to have no artificial growth hormones
Center for Food Safety: Monsanto Seeks To Divest Ownership Of Controversial Growth Hormone Used In Milk Production
· Washington Examiner: Judge scraps 75-year FDA timeline to release Pfizer vaccine safety data, giving agency eight months
· ICAN: Breaking: Federal Judge Orders CDC To Release All V-Safe Free-Text Entries In A Huge Win For Vaccine Safety Transparency
· ICAN: $2 Million Legal Match
· NBC News: U.S. officials urge Americans to use encrypted apps amid unprecedented cyberattack
BROOKE MILLER, MD ON THE NEW WEAPON IN THE WAR ON THE AMERICAN RANCHER
· Merck: Sequivity Product Page
· CDC: Childhood Vaccine Schedule
· The Hill: 100 million dead birds later, avian flu persists. Blame our policies.
· Substack: The Rancher Doctor Newsletter: Beef And Liberty - Where There Is Beef, There Is Freedom...
· Reuters: Parent of Brazil's JBS pleads guilty to U.S. foreign bribery charges
· United States Cattlemen's Association Webpage
· ICAN: ICAN Attorneys Secure Religious Exemption to Vaccination in Mississippi
Onwards!!!
Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
oh.
Great post. I should have known that. I just keep underestimating how gruesomely vile those evil lizards are! Thank you.