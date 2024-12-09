“The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Our goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives.”

I was watching the replay of the Highwire Episode 401 Bovine Blowback here:

https://info.thehighwire.com/rd/9z4zdjt584s8ejrihna3ssf19ped34obddd3u4utkq0_rp22sh2s8gm8o34stge6pr24no

Lots of interesting parts to the show, including the reporting of the Bezos and Gates investments of tens of millions of bucks in cow fart suppressants that cause infertility and impotence in humans.

The UN’s FAO started the methane scare in 2006 – with a paper that emissions from livestock were greater than emissions from the entire transportation industry worldwide.

This was debunked and the 18% livestock emissions turned out to be just 3%.

Here is a link to that UN FAO report.

a0701e07.pdf.

On page 6 of 19 there is this table:

You can see the “justification” for slaughtering entire herds of pigs, cattle and sheep!

Trouble is, all the data is BOGUS – as it includes all the transportation used along the entire supply chain – from farm to plate via packing plants, supermarkets and so on. The livestock did not produce the emissions – the vehicles and humans did!

Here is a link to an article debunking the bogus UN FAO numbers.

BBC News - UN body to look at meat and climate link

“The 2006 report - Livestock's Long Shadow, published by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) - reached the figure by totting up all greenhouse-gas emissions associated with meat production from farm to table, including fertiliser production, land clearance, methane emissions from the animals' digestion, and vehicle use on farms.”

“Dr Mitloehner contends that in developed societies such as the US - where transport emissions account for about 26% of the national total, compared with 3% for pig- and cattle-rearing - meat is the wrong target in efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”

I must say honestly that he has a point.

Dr Pierre Gerber, FAO

All the legislation, throwing farmers off their land in the Netherlands and “rewilding” in Denmark etc is based on faux science.

Politicians are playing into the hands of an anti-human cult that wants to replace food with windmills and solar panels, so that people have less food, that costs more – and so does their household utility bills.

The entire UN and all its organs – now including the FAO, as well as the IOM, IPCC and WHO - are anti-human, evil and feed off their own ignorance and the ignorance, complacency and tolerance of others. Someone should send this to Bobby Kennedy to get him on board with the realisation that the entire “climate change” agenda advocated by the UN is fake, false, corrupt, anti-human and is based on evil.

There is another segment with a cattle rancher at the end that points out that the four meat packing companies in the US need to be broken up. Two are Brazilian, one is Chinese (Tyson) and one American – Cargill. They engage in anti-competitive practises that are putting US cattle ranchers out of business whilst causing the price-gouging of the American consumer.

Here’s some links to go along with the discussion at the end of the show:

Here a list of all the links in the show notes:

THE JAXEN REPORT

Center for Food Safety: Monsanto Seeks To Divest Ownership Of Controversial Growth Hormone Used In Milk Production

BROOKE MILLER, MD ON THE NEW WEAPON IN THE WAR ON THE AMERICAN RANCHER

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan