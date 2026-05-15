From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

The UN’s architecture to annihilate the West - American Thinker

“The United Nations functions as a predatory cartel dedicated to the systematic liquidation of national borders. Its agenda demands the total eradication of the nation-state to pave the way for a centralized, unelected global tyranny.”

“The UN Population Division openly plots the demographic overthrow of Western populations. Their Replacement Migration report outlines a cold, calculated strategy to offset declining birth rates in Europe and North America by importing tens of millions of foreign agents. This is the deliberate engineering of a new, rootless labor force designed to dissolve traditional cultural identities.”

“You can place this in the context of this explainer:

Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs

“Immigration - Global humanitarian reasons for current U.S. immigration are tested in this updated version of immigration author and journalist Roy Beck’s colorful presentation of data from the World Bank and U.S. Census Bureau. The 1996 version of this immigration gumballs presentation has been one of the most viewed immigration policy presentations on the internet.

“The United Nations maintains a blood-sealed partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to integrate Islamic blasphemy laws into Western legal systems. Through the Combatting Defamation of Religions resolutions, the UN enforces a pro-Islamic bias that shields religious doctrine from legitimate critique. This alliance facilitates the steady Islamization of the European sphere by granting special status to specific religious ideologies under the umbrella of international protection.”

“The UN utilizes the Marrakesh Declaration and subsequent regional summits to bypass national legislatures entirely. This shadow-governance model empowers local municipalities to act as independent entities, funneling UN directives directly into city centers while ignoring federal law. This tactic creates Sanctuary Hubs that fracture the unity of the nation-state from within.”

Note, Islamists believe that all man-made laws are false/invalid and that only Sharia law is legal (handed down by God via Mohammed).

“How does the UN fracture a nation from within? By funding local city councils to implement Integration Frameworks, the Machine creates a parallel legal reality where national border enforcement ceases to exist at the street level. This tactical subversion bypasses federal authority, empowering globalist-aligned city networks to operate as independent sanctuary hubs. The UN New Urban Agenda provides the explicit roadmap for this transition of power, detailing the erosion of national governance in favor of localized global control.”

“Objective journalism dies under Objective 17 of the Global Compact for Migration. This provision demands that signatory nations sensitize and educate media professionals to promote migration as a positive force while cutting off public funding to media outlets that provide intolerance or xenophobia. In the UN’s vocabulary, intolerance equals any factual reporting on the social or economic costs of mass migration.”

“The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) actively re-engineers school curricula across the West to foster Global Citizenship. This program replaces national history and identity with a loyalty to globalist institutions. It frames the arrival of foreign populations not as a demographic shift, but as an inevitable and superior evolution of society, ensuring the youth remain compliant during the transition.

So what is the indoctrination involved here? UNESCO’s Global Citizenship Education (GCED) initiates a psychological re-engineering of the youth, targeting children as young as five to convince them that national loyalty remains a mere relic of a dead past. This program systematically replaces the concept of the sovereign citizen with a rootless global identity, ensuring the next generation views the dismantling of their own borders as a moral necessity.

The evidence sits in plain sight. The UN hides its war in the light of official documents, betting on the apathy of the masses. The borders fall. The cultures fade. The Machine remains.”

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