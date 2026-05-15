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Sherry 1
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The U.N. and all of its octopus arms Organizations and must be dissolved and removed from the USA. How an UNELECTED organization can get away with this is insane. I see how it is being done, especially in the West. Carney, Starmer, King Charles, Macron, Albo, Von der Leyen are ALL in on this so called New World Order…the Canadian and his Ministers are now inserting NWO into their speeches and it is surreal. And unwanted. I don’t know a single country that got to VOTE on this 😡😡. The UN is using its UNDRIP ideology to steal land and resources in British Columbia using Indigenous tribal treaty claims and oral (invented) history of hunting lands.

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