I estimate that of the £1,900 in gas&£electricity costs/household bill - £1,160 is down to the insane ‘net zero’ measures embedded in the ‘price cap’

A further £100 increase on the way in January 2027?

In the last ten years, household energy bills have increased from £600 to almost £2,000- inflation might account for just £240 of this increase.

From Brave AI:

“Ofgem has announced a 4% increase to the energy price cap effective 1 October 2026, raising the annual cost for a typical household using both gas and electricity on a direct debit to £1,723. This rise, driven by higher wholesale gas prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East, adds approximately £60 per year or £5 per month to average bills, marking the highest cap level in three years.

The increase applies to the quarterly period ending 31 December 2026 and affects the roughly 22 million households on default tariffs, though those on fixed-price deals will not see a change. While the UK government’s decision to remove VAT on electricity bills is expected to offset around £45 of this rise, analysts from Cornwall Insight warn that bills are still projected to increase further by 9% from January 2027 as winter heating demand peaks.

Note the £45 reduction relates to a direct government tax in the form of the removal of VAT on just the electricity component.

Here’s a long term chart of natural gas prices:

Here’s a long term chart of natural gas prices:

See if you can spot the reason for the continuous blaming of price cap increases on the price of natural gas!!! Prices ARE LOWER TODAY THAN IN 2006 - 20 years ago!

Applying 10 years of 3-4% inflation to the combined household bill in 2016 of around £600 produces around £240 in inflation.

The average price of household energy has increased by almost £1,400 (from £600 in 2006 to £2,000 in 2026). The only other factor in increasing the energy bill are the insane ‘net zero policies- around £1,160 applied -to the UK’s 30 million households- - an extra £35 billion A YEAR!!

Even more increases on the way in 5 months!

From Brave AI:

“Analysts predict the UK energy price cap for January 2027 will rise significantly, with forecasts ranging from £1,872 to £1,941 annually for a typical dual-fuel household on direct debit. This represents an increase of approximately 9% to 12% compared to the October 2026 cap of £1,723.

The primary drivers for this expected increase include volatile global wholesale gas prices linked to geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, depleted European gas storage levels, and rising network costs. While some predictions suggest a modest rise, energy consultancy Cornwall Insight forecasts a sharp jump to £1,872, warning that households face continued hardship as these external market factors remain dominant.

Cornwall Insight Forecast : £1,872 (approx. +9% from October).

Sainsbury’s Energy Forecast : £1,941 (approx. +12% from October).

British Gas Forecast : £1,885 .

Key Drivers: Middle East conflict, low gas stocks, and network infrastructure costs.

And the extra taxation by way of increasing the ‘price cap’ is likely to increase by £100 in January 2027!!

Will no-one rid us of these meddlesome ‘climate priests’!

OFGEM is a criminal racket accountable to no-one, least of all people paying for their inflated salaries as they push a fake paradigm of ‘net zero and climate change.

There is no Climate crisis- the UK is subject to Autumn downpours as summer comes to an end. It’s the weather- not the climate!

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