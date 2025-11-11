A while ago, I posted this.

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

Maybe the US tariffs will compensate \us exporters for the insidious CBAM – though I doubt it.

CBAM imposes a tax on the “carbon content of imports from outside the EU so that EU regulations covering taxes on carbon usage are on a “level play ing field” with the climate taxes imposed on EU producers.

From Brave AI:

“As of July 2025, a new trade agreement was reached between the EU and the U.S., establishing a 15% baseline tariff on most EU exports to the U.S., including cars, which will replace the previous 27.5% rate.

… the United States maintains a significant goods trade deficit with the EU “… , which was $235.9 billion in 2024, a 13.6% increase from 2023. The imbalance is partly due to strong EU exports of food and drink, such as wine, cheese, and beverages, where the US imports a majority of its supply from the EU, while EU imports of US food and agricultural products remain relatively low.

Maybe around an average od 20% oraroud45 billion bucks.

The CBAM will cost US exporters way more than this 45 billion n compliance and “menu” costs.

Here is how the UK explains CBAM via a factsheet. As with every country exporting to the EU, the Same rules apply to he UK, the US And all countries.

Factsheet: Carbon border adjustment mechanism - GOV.UK

“In spring 2024, the previous government consulted on the detailed policy design and implementation of the UK CBAM in a consultation entitled ‘Introduction of a UK carbon border adjustment mechanism from January 2027’.

The government published its response on 30 October 2024 confirming that a UK CBAM will be introduced on 1 January 2027.

The government published the primary legislation for technical consultation on 24 April 2025. Alongside this, a supporting policy update was published.

Here’s the opening paragraphs to get a sense of he impact o the UK qhich applis to all countries including the US.

“1. Carbon leakage

The UK is taking rapid action on industrial decarbonisation to meet net zero. This includes the use of carbon pricing through the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS).

As not all jurisdictions are moving at the same pace, and many countries do not yet have domestic carbon pricing mechanisms, carbon leakage risk is then created.

Carbon leakage is the movement of production and associated emissions from one country to another due to different levels of decarbonisation effort through carbon pricing and climate regulation.

Carbon leakage can undermine efforts to reduce global emissions and curtail private investment in decarbonisation – compromising efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

2. The UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)

The government will introduce the UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on 1 January 2027.

This will ensure highly traded, carbon intensive products from overseas face a comparable carbon price to that which would have been payable had they been produced in the UK, so that UK decarbonisation efforts lead to a true reduction in global emissions rather than simply displacing carbon emissions overseas.

The “process is th punishment – note the bureaucratic language used by the EU: “Implementation Timeline

Key Features of CBAM “The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is designed to address the risk of carbon leakage by imposing a carbon price on certain imported goods that are carbon-intensive. This mechanism aims to ensure that EU producers are not disadvantaged by stricter environmental regulations compared to foreign competitors. By doing so, it encourages non-EU countries to adopt cleaner industrial practices and contributes to the EU’s overall climate goals.

Buying CBAM certificates!!! -ugh

Wtf is an ETS?

“EU ETS7 refers to a research and evaluation project focused on the economic assessment and further development of the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for the period after 2020, specifically addressing the fourth trading phase (2021–2030).

The EU ETS itself is the world’s first and largest cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emissions, covering over 11,000 installations across EU member states and non-EU countries like Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. It operates through a system of emission caps and tradable allowances (EUAs), with the goal of achieving cost-effective emissions reductions.”

Cap and trade – making life a complex as possible to protect the interests of those drawing up the regulations that must be passed into law by parliaments and state legislators to turn the regulations ino law – think US NGO’s running Congress.

All countries should sop trading with the lunatics running the EU.

Here’s some more context.

Complex considerations for Canada.

The Sticky Web of Net Zero - The Nemeth Report’s Substack

“The push for AI is for the monitoring, reporting, and verification of this system, which will be rolled out for all aspects of the economy because the emissions need to be calculated from everything. As the climate competitiveness framework says, “the government will develop and communicate new metrics to show how companies and households are reducing their carbon footprint.” How will these metrics be deployed for households? What will the metrics be used for? For what purpose? Carney mentioned during his leadership campaign that he wants a system where households could sell their carbon credits onto a national carbon market. How will that work unless all emissions are being monitored, reported, and verified?

This Is a world of regulations designed to meet pointless, unobtainable and expensive net zero goals that cost the elderly, the poor ad the sick multiple times mor in loss of disable income terms than it does “the rich”. bureaucrats imposing them

Onwards!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested my social care costs a few hundred pounds a week!

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan