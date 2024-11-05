In case you want a break from the election coverage, here’s some news on the propaganda being pushed out by the climate “net zero” freaks n the medical industryi.

From the 26:12-minute mark of this video (h/t kerrylyn):

UK Column News - 4th November 2024

The “health crisis” caused by “climate change”!!!! You really cannot make this shit up. This is what the tax dollars ripped off from ordinary people is spent on, by “freaks like these”, to jack their energy prices up to the point of creating energy poverty amongst the worse off, who will have to choose between “heat or eat” this winter and every other winter in the future.

These “people” are stupid, wilfully blind ad evil – wilfully or unintentionally ignorant.

Take a look at the brainwashed science deniers and pushers of the propaganda that removes food producing land to install solar panel plantations and wind turbine forests that increase everyone’s power bills by FIVE times – not to mention the offshore wind turbines that kill off whales, dolphins, porpoises, sharks and shoals of fish, or the horrendous scarring of the planet’s surface via (open-cast) mining operations (using slave and child labour).

Meet the European Climate Education Network

From Brave AI:

“The European network on climate change and education is a collaborative effort among various organizations, institutions, and stakeholders to promote climate change education and awareness across Europe. This network aims to empower individuals, particularly students and educators, to take action and contribute to a sustainable and climate-resilient future.”

“Empower students and educators” should read “brainwash with drivel, fake science and dogma that has no basis in facts, science or evidence”.

“Focus Areas

1. Climate Change Education Framework: Developing a framework for climate change education that incorporates social and emotional learning, action-oriented learning, and global indicators on greening education. 2. Teacher Training: Providing professional development opportunities for educators to enhance their knowledge and skills in climate change education, enabling them to effectively teach and engage students. 3. Curriculum Integration: Integrating climate change education into existing curricula, including science, social studies, and health education, to ensure a comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach. 4. Student Engagement: Encouraging student participation and activism in climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, fostering a sense of agency and responsibility for a sustainable future.”

Encourage “activism” ??? – like “extinction rebellion” and “”just stop oil” activists blocking roads and throwing paint on priceless works of art in museums????!!!

If you watch the earlier part of the video, you will see that one of the largest donors to the Crown Estate (Royal family land) which also rents out the land to “serfs”) - is the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds – the same Society that watches as onshore and offshore wind turbines slaughter thousands of birds every year – not the birds that breed multiple times a year around are hunted by our pets in our gardens, but the wild endangered raptors and other bird species that rarely breed.

The enemy of mankind is people like these. Wilfully ignorant or oblivious to reality.

The only crisis is the poverty, disease and hunger these people create.

Onwards!!

