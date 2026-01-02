We live in interesting times (Chinese curse!)

From here:

Maduro Signals Openness To Drug And Oil Talks After Military Strikes - Think Americana - Trending Daily News

(14) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 BREAKING: Maduro is suddenly “open” to cooperation with the US on drug trafficking and oil after President Trump’s massive pressure campaign Maduro on dialogue: “Wherever they want and whenever they want.” 🤣🔥 This is what USA strength looks like. KEEP THE PRESSURE UP! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1t1f6Hepkh” / X

Here is how Brave AI sums the situation up:

“The United States carried out a strike on a dock facility in Venezuela, marking the first known land-based attack by U.S. forces in the country since the start of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against President Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald Trump announced the operation, stating that the U.S. had targeted the “implementation area” where boats are allegedly loaded with drugs, describing a major explosion at the site. The strike, reportedly conducted on December 24, 2025, was confirmed by Trump during a press briefing in Florida, though the Pentagon, CIA, and White House have not publicly verified the operation.

Strike on Venezuelan dock facility (December 24, 2025) : Trump claimed the U.S. struck a dock area in Venezuela used for loading boats with drugs, calling it a “major explosion” and stating that the “implementation area” had been destroyed. The target was reportedly a remote dock believed to be used by the Tren de Aragua gang for drug trafficking.

Lack of official confirmation : Despite Trump’s statements, the Pentagon, CIA, and White House have not confirmed the strike, and no independent reports from Venezuela have verified the incident. CNN reported that the CIA may have carried out the drone strike, citing sources.

Escalation in U.S. military posture : This event represents a significant escalation, as previous U.S. operations had focused on vessels in international waters. The U.S. has since deployed over 15,000 troops in the Caribbean and conducted multiple strikes, including a nighttime operation on January 1, 2026, which killed six people aboard a vessel.

International reactions: Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested the target may have been a cocaine factory in Maracaibo, possibly linked to the ELN guerrilla group, though this remains unconfirmed. Venezuela has not officially commented, but the government has warned of potential military mobilization if U.S. forces enter its territory.

As of January 2, 2026, the full scope and legal basis of the strike remain unclear, with ongoing speculation about whether it was conducted by the CIA or the U.S. military.

Yikes!

Ukraine has opened the way to the potential assassination of world leaders via drone strikes on Putin’s home. I expect more attempts on the lives of leaders of major and minor countries to follow.

Let’s watch for breaking news headlines – of the assassination of “Ayotollahs and Maduros” by the US, maybe with covert attacks on Russia/Belarussian by the “coalition of the willing” plus the usual murderous threats against G7/EU leaders by Islamic extremists and drug kingpins.

Security forces and to step up their kinetic threat alert status, whilst adhering to the maxim of “Stay Frosty!”

Please take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan