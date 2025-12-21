Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Kaifesh's avatar
Larry Kaifesh
1h

Peter, thank you for your continued great work on the critical issues of the day. Sadly, I believe the reason for America going bankrupt is based on something else but related - the satanic globalists saturating our government wants to and must destroy America and her Constitution, because you can't have a one world government if there is a sovereign country with a Constitution such as ours, and to do so they need total control over the population. Collapsing the economy is critical to this and must be done in order to usher in the CBDC's. By growing the welfare system and state the collapse of the economy is sped up. It should be noted that on top of the 38 trillion in debt, the US has over 22 trillion more that has been skimmed off the top of the budgets predominately of the DoD and HUD going back to 1997, basically, we have no accountability/receipts for that money. So I would say the satanic globalists and their actions are bankrupting the country and one of the ways is by deliberately growing the welfare state to destroy the country ... of course never ending wars, and reckless spending only helps the collapse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
1h

And SS benefits, paid to the elderly, are taxed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture