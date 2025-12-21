From here:

The Biggest Fraud in Welfare - WSJ

“Congress … should start with removing the largest fraud in welfare—the government’s gross overstatement of poverty.”

Here’s’ how poverty Is defined In the US, from Brave AI:

“The United States defines poverty primarily through the Official Poverty Measure (OPM), established in the 1960s by Mollie Orshansky of the Social Security Administration. The OPM determines poverty status by comparing a family’s or individual’s pre-tax cash income to a set of income thresholds that vary by family size and composition. If a family’s total income falls below its corresponding threshold, all members of that family are considered to be in poverty.”

“These thresholds are based on the cost of a minimum food diet in 1963, multiplied by three to account for other essential expenses, and are updated annually for inflation using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The OPM does not vary geographically and excludes noncash benefits (like food stamps or housing subsidies), capital gains, and tax credits.”

There a myriad of programs designed to mitigate and alleviate poverty.

Let’s look at how this works out in practice:

“Take a single parent with two school-age children who earns $11,000 annually from part-time work. The government considers this household in poverty because its income is below $25,273.

“This family would qualify for benefits worth $53,128.

It would receive Treasury checks of $3,400 in refundable child tax credits and $4,400 in refundable earned-income tax credits.

The family would also receive Food Stamp debit cards worth $9,216 a year, $9,476 in housing subsidies, $877 of government payments for utility bills, $16,033 to fund Medicaid, $3,102 in free meals at school and $6,624 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

The family’s income totals $64,128, or 254% of the poverty level.

From Brave:

“To achieve a take-home pay of $64,129 after taxes in the United States, an individual would need to earn approximately $72,280 annually before taxes, based on the average U.S. salary and tax estimates for 2025. This calculation assumes a single filer claiming the standard deduction and accounts for federal income tax, Social Security, and Medicare taxes. The average federal tax rate for this income level is around 21.7%, with state taxes varying significantly by location.

Not much of an incentive to go for the job!

“A hardworking family earning anything like $64,128 in salary wouldn’t be eligible for any of these welfare benefits in four-fifths of the states.

Meanwhile, the welfare family would be eligible for another 90 small federal benefits and sundry state and local welfare programs.”

Similar types of benefit are paid in the UK.

“According to the Congressional Budget Office… the proportion of poor people in the U.S. falls from more than 10% to less than 1%.”

This has a cost:

“… real federal welfare spending has soared by 765%, more than twice as fast as total federal spending, and now costs $1.4 trillion annually. Were that money simply doled out evenly to the 19.8 million families the government defines as poor, each household would receive more than $70,000 a year.”

Yikes!

Pay the poor $64,000 a year or pay 135 million households $70,000 a year – the arithmetic looks a little off!

“The source of this dramatic mismatch is a fraud built into how various programs determine welfare eligibility: The government doesn’t count any refundable tax credits or benefits that aren’t paid in cash as income to the recipients.”

The solution suggested is to means test all sources of income – including government handouts.

Could this means testing of ALL household income be applied in the UK - AND TAXED???