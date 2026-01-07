from Brave AI:

“As of January 7, 2026, Keir Starmer’s government faces its most severe popularity crisis yet, with multiple polls indicating Labour has dropped to third place in the UK voting intentions, behind both the Conservatives and Reform UK.

The latest YouGov poll places Labour at 17%, narrowly ahead of the Greens (15%) and the Liberal Democrats (16%), while the Conservatives have risen to 19% and Reform UK leads at 26%.

“ This marks the first time since the 2024 general election that the Conservatives have overtaken Labour in the polls.

“ Starmer’s personal approval ratings have also hit a record low, with a net approval score of -59, the worst for any new administration since records began, and 70% of voters now disapprove of his government.”

· “Labour’s support has declined to 17% in the most recent YouGov poll, down from 19% in earlier surveys, and is now only two points ahead of the Greens. · The Conservatives have gained ground to 19% in the YouGov poll, their highest level since the autumn party conference season, driven in part by improved popularity for leader Kemi Badenoch. · Reform UK remains in first place with 26% in the YouGov poll, though some polls show higher figures, such as 31% in a More in Common survey. · Starmer’s government has seen its net approval rating fall to -59, with 70% disapproving and only 11% approving—both record lows. · The cost of living remains the top concern for 54% of Britons, but the government’s handling of it is widely seen as ineffective, with 85% saying it is being managed badly. · Speculation continues over a potential leadership challenge, with figures like Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, and Andy Burnham being mentioned as possible successors. · Downing Street has acknowledged a “deficit in emotion” in the government’s messaging, prompting internal efforts to improve voter connection through empathy and evidence.

Opinions are like noses, everyone has one and they all smell – still, that’s a lot of noses – something is rotten In Westminster!

