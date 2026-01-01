US National is rapidly approaching $40 trillion (125 per cent of GDP)– the interest alone is approaching $2 trillion bucks a year.

UK national debt is around £3.3 trillion (100 per cent of GDP – the interest alone is approaching £10 billion pounds a year.

These numbers exclude unfunded health and pension liabilities which are substantial (50 per cent of GDP).

Both the US and the UK need to reduce their national debt and the interest burden associated with it.

This can only be done BY running fiscal surpluses of around 2-3 per cent of GDP for DECADES – “structural” fiscal surpluses.

Instead per Brave AI:

For the US:

The projected federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2026, which ends on September 30, 2026, is estimated at $1.55 trillion according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). 4.8 percent of GDP

For the UK:

“The UK’s public sector net borrowing (PSNB) is forecast at £137.3 billion (4.8% of GDP) in 2025-26

Around 5 per cent of GDP for both countries –

These fiscal deficits/borrowings will INCREASE debt to GDP ratios, that already exceed annual national GDP income.

SURPLUSES of around 2-3 per cent of GDP are needed to reduce 100-125 per cent of GDP ratio to more manageable levels of around 50-75 per cent of GDP.

Even then these fiscal surpluses of 2-3 pr cent need to be maintained for TWENTY YEARS – hence the expression “STRUCTURAL SURPLUSES”.

There are no plans to produce a surplus THIS fiscal year in either country – let alone for the next two decades.

The way to produce such an improvement of 7.5 per cent of GDP THIS YEAR, is to reduce public spending by a quarter (25 per cent)– taxes are already burdensome, especially in the UK, precluding tax increases.

UK “… raised the tax burden to a post-war high of 38.3% of economic output.”

“… The United States’ tax-to-GDP ratio in 2023 was 25.2%, according to the OECD’s Revenue Statistics 2024 report, which noted a decrease from 27.6% in 2022.”

SUPR DOGE IS NEEDED IN THE US AND UK – I suggest taking the axe to local authority spending first – starting with salaries/number reductions of 50 per cent in local/state/city authorities. With the same scale of cuts extended to the Federal/National level (eliminate DEI, “Net zero”, CRT, critical race theory etc and (QA)NGO’s. the job of DOGE is not even half done and has not even been started in the UK.

The government cloth must be cut to fit the country’s ability to pay for it.

