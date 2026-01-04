From here:

Four Countries Dominate Global Oil Reserves

Figures represent proven oil reserves as of year-end 2024 and are measured in billions of barrels. The data includes conventional crude oil as well as oil sands.

Saudi Arabia follows the Venezuela with 267 billion barrels. Iran, Canada, and Iraq round out the top five. Data from here:

Top 30 below:

Rank

Country

2024 (Billion Barrels)

1 Venezuela

303,221

2Saudi Arabia

267,200

3 Iran

208,600

4 Canada

163,000

5 Iraq

145,019

6 United Arab Emirates

113,000

7 Kuwait

101,500

8 Russia

80,000

9 Libya

48,363

10 United States

45,014

11 Nigeria

37,280

12 Kazakhstan

30,000

13 China

28,182

14 Qatar

25,244

15 Brazil

15,894

16 Algeria

12,200

17 Ecuador

8,273

18 Azerbaijan

7,000

19 Norway

6,912

20 Mexico

5,136

21 Sudan

5,000

22 India

4,981

23 Oman

4,971

24 Vietnam

4,400

25 Egypt

3,300

26 Argentina

2,999

27 Malaysia

2,700

28 Angola

2,550

29 Indonesia

2,410

30 Colombia

Personally I was surprised to see India’s 5,000 billion barrels as well as the absence of Trinidad, Aruba and Guyana. Presumably Venezuela’s ambitions to invade Guyana are on the “backburner” for now!

Guyana–Venezuela crisis (2023–2024) - Wikipedia

And Venezuela’s figures do not include any from Guyana!

Guyana’s 11 billion barrels a far way from the top | OilNOW

Well over a trillion barrels!

Consumption is running at around 100 million barrels a day:

Per Brave AI:

“Global oil consumption reached 101.8 million barrels per day in 2024, marking an all-time high and a 0.7% increase from the 2023 level of approximately 101.1 million barrels per day.

This represents a continuation of the upward trend in oil demand, driven primarily by non-OECD countries, with India’s consumption rising by 3.1% year-over-year.

The 2024 figure slightly surpassed the pre-pandemic peak of 101.0 million barrels per day recorded in 2019.

Which means that oil will ”run out” in 2053, - 27 years from now - at current rates of consumption.

That’s not the end of th story of extracting oil of course:

“When considering recoverable oil resources more broadly—including unconventional sources such as oil sands, shale oil, and tight oil—the global total is significantly higher.

Rystad Energy estimates that total recoverable oil resources, including both conventional and unconventional sources, stand at approximately 1,500 billion barrels, with a slight decline from the previous year due to production and downward revisions of contingent resources.

Oh, so maybe another 50 years, but wait!

“The ultimate recoverable resources (URR) for all liquid fuels, including unconventional sources, are estimated to be as high as 5,000 billion barrels, with production peaks projected around 2040 under resource-limited scenarios.

Another 150 years or so of potential supply!

“ However, the feasibility of extracting these resources depends on technological advancements, economic conditions, and the pace of the global energy transition, particularly the electrification of transportation, which could render a significant portion of recoverable oil—potentially 500 billion barrels—stranded due to unprofitability.”

Thank you “net zero! “500 billion barrels—stranded due to unprofitability.”

And the amount of CO2 and CH4 emissions produced per barrel with zero mitigation (scrubbers ad carbon capture schemes etc:

“The combustion of a barrel of crude oil produces approximately 432 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO₂) when fully burned, based on the average heat content of crude oil and its carbon content.

“In addition to CO₂, methane (CH₄) emissions occur during oil production, particularly through flaring and venting. For example, U.S. offshore natural gas venting in the 1970s was estimated at 48 cubic feet per barrel of oil produced, equivalent to 0.922 kg of CH₄ per barrel, which, when converted using a 21-fold global warming potential (GWP) relative to CO₂, results in approximately 19.36 kg CO₂ equivalent (CO₂e) per barrel.

Ya de yada, “when converted” using “GWP”, lets go with those numbers:

Today, 100 million barrels of daily consumption of oil works out at 432kg times 100 million barrels equals 4.32 billion tons of CO2 per day – one point 6 gigatonnes per year– if you believe that I have a perpetual motion device to sell you!

“The total mass of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in Earth’s atmosphere is approximately 3,208 gigatonnes (Gt),

Butning oil contribute half the CO2 IN the EARTH’S ATMOSPHERE EVERY YEAR!

Similarly, 19.36 kg of CO2 equivalent for methane, works out at almost 2 million tons of CO2 per day – 706 million tons a year.

“The mass of methane (CH₄) in Earth’s atmosphere is estimated to be approximately 5.1 × 10¹⁶ kg. – 50,100,000,000,000,000 kg

Lots of large numbers that “climate “scientists” play around with using flawed “models”

Clearly the CO2 is being absorbed by something – or has reached a saturation point!

Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

Hydrocarbons plus oxygen equals CO2 plus H20 add sunlight - and you produce life itself.

The pursuit of “Net zero” equals the end of life on earth as we know it – to be replaced with a rotting jungle of wind turbines and plantations of solar panels that reduce economic growth to “net zero” and which eradicates all flora and fauna. It also further impoverishes the poor, the sick and the elderly during the “transition”.

EVEN the middle classes will eventually be brought down and made impoverished– they are “active eaters” and anathema to the insane climate freaks.

