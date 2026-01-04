Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2h

ourfiniteworld.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
6h

Oil is a renewable resource. Ask the Russians. Americans are truly ignorant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture