Just the News has an article today o the killer of Ashli Babbitt on J6.

Cop who fatally shot J6 protestor has lengthy disciplinary record that includes gun incidents | Just The News

“The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riots and then was promoted has a lengthy internal affairs and disciplinary record that includes firearm-related incidents, a sweeping congressional investigation has found.

The issues in Captain Michael Byrd's background included a failed shotgun qualification test, a failed FBI background check for a weapon's purchase, a 33-day suspension for a lost weapon and referral to Maryland state prosecutors for firing his gun at a stolen car fleeing his neighborhood, according to congressional and police documents obtained by Just the News.”

Lieutenant Byrd is up for promotion to Captain. The linked Just the News article has many more details and includes this interview with Byrd on NBC.

Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during Capitol riot breaks silence: 'I saved countless lives'

Here is an image of Ashli:

She was unarmed when she was shot.

And here is Byrd,

This is Seth Rich:

From Brave AI:

“Seth Rich, a 27-year-old Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer, was murdered on July 10, 2016, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) initially investigated the case as a homicide by shooting, and the official narrative suggests that Rich was the victim of a botched robbery attempt.”

“In July 2016, WikiLeaks released nearly 20,000 emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers, which were stolen by hackers believed to be linked to the Russian government. The leaked emails revealed internal communications and discussions among DNC officials, showcasing biases towards Hillary Clinton and against Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democratic primary.”

“.,, WikiLeaks: Julian Assange, WikiLeaks’ founder, has repeatedly denied that Rich was the source of the leaked DNC emails. In 2019, Assange stated that WikiLeaks had never received any information from Rich.”

The murder of Seth Rich remains an open, unsolved, case.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan