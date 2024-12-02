From here:

Biden’s Electric Vehicle Gamble: Innovation Hope or Taxpayer Burden? | Nationwide Republican

· “The Biden-Harris administration announced a multi-billion dollar loan for Rivian. · Rivian reported a $1.1 billion loss and declining revenue due to reduced EV demand. · The DOE has conditionally committed approximately $6.6 billion to Rivian. · The loan will fund a new manufacturing facility in Georgia. · The EV industry is experiencing reduced consumer demand despite subsidies.

A likely reason for the loan is that DOE officials and possibly Biden and Harris are looking for board seats and share options to pad their bank accounts.

Why would the DOE not give the loan to Tesla? It has EV’s that people actually want.

Here’s prior Rivian sales from Brave AI:

. Rivian sold a total of 50,122 vehicles in 2023, which is more than double the 24,337 vehicles delivered in 2022.

· Total Sales: 50,122 vehicles · Breakdown by Model: o R1S SUV: 24,783 units o R1T midsize pickups: 11,310 units o Electric delivery vans for Amazon: 9,648 units o Other models: 4,381 units

A 20% fall this year implies sales of 40,000 units.

The 6 billion loan works out at 120,000 per nuit for 2023 sales of 50,000 and 150,000 bucks per unit on 40,000 units.

Blatant stupidity and rank corruption,

Onwards!!!

