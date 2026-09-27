PS- just published here - Falmouth might need s ‘refit’ also:

Ten arrested after migrant boat lands at Cornish harbour

A few weeks ago there was this protest- per Brave AI:

“Anti-migrant protesters, primarily organized by the Poole Patriots and Bournemouth Patriots, have staged demonstrations in Poole, Dorset, targeting the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) headquarters and training centre due to its involvement in rescuing migrants crossing the English Channel. These protests, occurring in September 2026, were sparked by rumors and subsequent confirmations of migrant arrivals in nearby Portsmouth and Poole, with demonstrators accusing the RNLI of facilitating illegal immigration and distributing rape alarms to local women.

Dorset Police maintained a heavy presence to ensure the protests remained legal and safe, resulting in no reported disorder or arrests at the Poole sites. However, the tension led to the Poole Old Lifeboat Museum closing temporarily due to verbal abuse against volunteers, while the RNLI increased security and emphasized that only 1.2% of its lifeboat launches involved small boats in the Channel.

Now we have this:

Brits issued warning as major ferry service closes for seven weeks

“Service Suspension: The Sandbanks Ferry in Dorset will cease operations from November 2 for seven weeks for major maintenance, with the last service departing Shell Bay at 11:10pm on November 1.

Maintenance Details: Refit works will occur at Poole Quay and Falmouth, focusing on structural integrity and regulatory compliance, with parts prefabricated to reduce downtime.

Importance & Impact: The ferry shortens a 25-mile road trip to a 4-minute crossing, costs £6.26 for vehicles and £1.18 for pedestrians, and is popular with tourists for its scenic coastal views.

“he seven-week closure will see the popular route undergo refits as part of a scheduled maintenance programme that alternates between major and minor works every two years. The chain ferry’s final service until late December will depart Shell Bay at 11:10pm on Sunday, November 1, according to the BBC. General manager Wayne Row said the ferry’s team “works exceptionally hard to prepare for refit years”, with the last major maintenance project in 2022.

Falmouth is a long way away on the south coast of Cornwall and has not been ‘troubled by ‘small boats.

The shutdown is probably purely coincidental, still- no smoke without fire?

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