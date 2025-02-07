Check out all the money being spent of “woke” policies that “dumb down” kids - like DEI and BLM - rather than educating kids. All those hires costing millions of bucks.

From here:

IndoctriNation: Baker's Dozen - K-12's Worst of the Worst - Parents Defending Education

· VIRGINIA: Fairfax County Public Schools

· VIRGINIA: Loudoun County Public Schools

· CALIFORNIA: Los Angeles Unified School District

· CALIFORNIA: San Francisco Unified School District

· MARYLAND: Montgomery County Public Schools

· MASSACHUSETTS: Newton Public Schools

· ILLINOIS: Chicago Public Schools

· NEW YORK: New York City Public Schools

· WISCONSIN: Eau Claire Area School District

· TEXAS: Austin Independent School District

· COLORADO: Denver Public Schools

· OREGON: Portland Public Schools

· WASHINGTON: Seattle Public Schools

From an email:

“

From coast to coast – literally, from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in Virginia to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) in California – we've uncovered disturbing evidence of 13 school districts that have completely abandoned their educational mission in favor of political agendas.

These districts aren't just failing to teach basic academics – they're actively working to reshape our children's values and beliefs without parental consent.

Download PDE’s “Worst of the Worst” Report Today

Fairfax County Public Schools has spent more than $5 million dollars on its Diversity, Education, and Inclusion agenda, including a notorious game called “Privilege Bingo” that shames military families for their so-called “privilege."

And, despite 84% of parents opposing combined gender/sex education for grades 4-8, the FCPS Superintendent dismissively declared that "the majority doesn't always dictate" and approved it anyway.

Even more shocking, FCPS was caught selling detailed information about Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, America's top STEM high school to the Chinese Communist Party for $3.6 million – including curriculum, student research, and laboratory specifications.

Now one of our biggest geopolitical foes has seven STEM high schools just like Thomas Jefferson ready and willing to compete against American students.

The situation in Los Angeles Unified School District may be even worse, Peter.

LAUSD has contracted with Planned Parenthood to offer “reproductive health services” to students...promotes "Queer All School Year" programming...and their teachers have been caught displaying pro-Hamas materials in classrooms.

LAUSD also celebrates Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action, which promotes students determining their own gender and dismantling the nuclear family...using curriculum provided by an organization that accused Israel of “settler colonialism, land dispossession, occupation, blockade, apartheid, and attempted genocide...”

After all this, you won’t be surprised to learn LAUSD is spending millions on divisive DEI materials and lessons while basic education takes a back seat.

Download PDE’s “Worst of the Worst” Report Today

Peter, the battle for our children's education is clearly at a crucial turning point.

With the upcoming Trump executive orders, these districts will be forced to respond – and PDE will be watching their every move.

Your continued support ensures we can hold these districts accountable and make real progress in restoring academic excellence and removing political activism from our schools – thank you for your partnership at this critical juncture for American K-12 education.

Onwards!!!