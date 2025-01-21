From here:

Trump signs order directing US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement | AP News

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the United States to again withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement, dealing a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and once again distancing the U.S. from its closest allies.”

AP-News is a fully paid-up member of the trusted News Initiative – the cartel that lied throughout the scamdemic – promoting a pretended medical and scientific knowledge of experimental injections and manufacturing processes it did not have and censoring those that disputed the dogma of the Cult of Moloch.

Oh, did you see that there will only be two genders recognised by the federal government – male and female? What will happen to all those Biden passports and other ID’s?

Trump stopped short of announcing that men flashing their junk at kids during drag queen story hours!

Now it is down to merit – let the best man or woman win!

The MSM and the Democrats have been tossed in the dustbin of history labelled “corrupt and incompetent”.

Onwards!

