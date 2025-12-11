Stealth “net zero” taxes - you can’t object to what is not part of the democratic process no matter how insane the economic logic is.

a few days ago I posted this:

The criminal racket that taxes the UK household – via the UK’s transition to a stupid goal of “net zero” - power bills to quadruple over the next two decades

It goes part of the way in explaining how the “net zero” sausage has been crafted via STEALTH TAXES. Around a fifth of the utility bills paid by uk households is a direct subsidy to the companies rolling out “net zero”.

It had his:

“The average household electricity bill in the UK in 2005 was £307, based on data from the Department for Business, Enterprise and Regulatory Reform (BERR) and adjusted to 2007 prices using the Retail Price Index (RPI). This figure reflects the cost for a standard tariff and an average household consumption of 3,300 kWh per year.

“As of 1 October 2025, the energy price cap for a typical UK household paying by direct debit is set at £1,755 per year, representing a 2% increase from the previous quarter.

An increase of 5.7 times - +572%”

Let’s compare that to household disposable income.

From Brave AI:

“Household disposable income in the UK in 2006 was £21,792 per head in chained volume measure (reference year = 2023). This figure is based on seasonally adjusted data from the Office for National Statistics, which tracks real disposable income over time.

“The median household disposable income in the UK for the financial year ending (FYE) 2024 was £36,700, representing a 0.8% increase from the previous year.

The cost to UK households of “net zero” over the last ten years – a STEALTH tax – has doubled in the last ten years.

It has increased from £307 out of £21,800 in disposable household income in 2006 to £1,800 out of £36,700 In 2024 – from 2.4% of household income to 4.9% last year.

I ball-parked a total ten year cost to the UK’s 30 million households of 700 A YEAR ON AVERAGE FOR TEN YEARS - £210 billion pounds 7% of GDP over ten years– reducing GDP by around 1% per annum.

I maintain that the “fair” cost to households is 80% lower, than households are paying . Fossil fuels have been excluded from the provision of household energy.

THE full impact of the stealth taxes is not apparent from the raw numbers.

“Household disposable income is the amount of money available to a household for spending or saving after taxes and mandatory contributions have been deducted from total household income.”

UK households have changed their electricity consumption habits in the last ten years“ – again from Brave AI:

“UK household electricity consumption has declined significantly since 2006, with a drop of approximately 26% from 4,662 kWh per household in 2007 to 3,449 kWh per household by 2023.”

Le’s leave that massive drop in consumption (of increasingly unaffordable) electricity aside for now.

Reducing 2006 annual household disposable income by £307 (-£25 a month) out of monthly net income of £1,816 to cover all household expenses - rent, cloths, food etc is highly significant. (1.7% of income)

It has not been alleviated in the last ten years. It is now in 2024, £150 a month out of monthly net income of £3,058 a month (4.9% of disposable income) .

I suggest that 25 million households – not the 5 million households that are home to climate freaks (e,g, Islington, Bristol and Brighton!) cannot afford “net zero” and are suffering disproportionately. Most of these 25 million households contain Labour voters – not Greens or Liberal Democrats

