The Great British Energy Company – The Climate Realism Show #122 (youtube.com)

“The new Labour government in the UK wants to set up the “Great British Energy Company,” supposedly the answer to all of that country’s green energy dreams.

But Heartland friend Lois Perry of CAR26 in the UK says it will be a nightmare – especially when you add that “publicly owned” renewable energy project to a reduction in fossil fuel extraction and the millions the UK has pledged to pay in “climate reparations.”

On Episode 122 of The Climate Realism Show, we will also cover the Washington Post admitting the Urban Heat Island effect is real (but somehow still screwing it up), the ongoing wind turbine disaster off Massachusetts, an actual civil debate about climate change from both sides, the Crazy Climate News of the week, and more.”

Here’s a pic of that spontaneously combusting high-end Mercedes:

Key take-away for me was the insane mandating of EV’s being forced in the UK from 2030 – EV’s which are random death traps when they blow up for no reason. Past combustion engine vehicles have been withdrawn from the market for far less danger and lethality. The lithium batteries in EV’s are in cars, buses, scoters and even intended for trucks. They are recharged using the blend of cheap hydrocarbon energy and the expensive wind and solar generators. - and thy explode spontaneusly with alarming frequency!

Onwards!!!

