This week’s Climate Realism Weekly Show – exploding Mercedes EV’s that took out an apartment block in South Korea, the blatant corruption behind GB Energy, and more!
From here:
The Great British Energy Company – The Climate Realism Show #122 (youtube.com)
“The new Labour government in the UK wants to set up the “Great British Energy Company,” supposedly the answer to all of that country’s green energy dreams.
But Heartland friend Lois Perry of CAR26 in the UK says it will be a nightmare – especially when you add that “publicly owned” renewable energy project to a reduction in fossil fuel extraction and the millions the UK has pledged to pay in “climate reparations.”
On Episode 122 of The Climate Realism Show, we will also cover the Washington Post admitting the Urban Heat Island effect is real (but somehow still screwing it up), the ongoing wind turbine disaster off Massachusetts, an actual civil debate about climate change from both sides, the Crazy Climate News of the week, and more.”
Here’s a pic of that spontaneously combusting high-end Mercedes:
Key take-away for me was the insane mandating of EV’s being forced in the UK from 2030 – EV’s which are random death traps when they blow up for no reason. Past combustion engine vehicles have been withdrawn from the market for far less danger and lethality. The lithium batteries in EV’s are in cars, buses, scoters and even intended for trucks. They are recharged using the blend of cheap hydrocarbon energy and the expensive wind and solar generators. - and thy explode spontaneusly with alarming frequency!
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
not to mention using irreplaceable cobalt and lithium mined by children working in death trap circumstances
Well, when the goal is depopulation by nearly any means.....here we are. Not enough to have convinced people to kill their own future children. Not enough unsuspecting people dead or injured by bioweapon jabs, so, other fronts are accomplishing more mayhem. If thugs continue, they will have manipulated us into another world war.
What occurs to me, most people are not good! If that were the case as one huge religion teaches, or used to years ago, then Calvary wasn't necessary. Let God be true & every man (& woman) a liar. It's a truth too hard for some thugs to admit their need of a Saviour. They will face justice here or later. God is faithful.
Thank you, Peter Halligan, for pointing out the absurdities that are carried out in the extensive & baseless lies about saving the planet.