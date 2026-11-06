From Brave AI:

“Thomas Markle Sr. has been charged. The US Department of Justice confirmed that the 82-year-old was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, 2026, and formally charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The federal criminal complaint alleges that Markle kept child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades. He was arrested by federal agents near Tampa, specifically at a senior living care home in Lakeland.

Markle has previously denied the allegations, labeling them “sick lies.” The investigation was triggered after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., discovered hundreds of suspected abuse images at the father’s former home in the Philippines and reported them to authorities. While Philippine police have named Markle Jr. as a “person of interest,” he has not been charged.

He may appear in court today!

No need for much more. I previously posted this:

which references this:

Meghan Markle’s ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Netflix Comment Resurfaces Amid Father’s Investigation - Mandatory

Was Meghan photographed by her father? Yikes???

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan