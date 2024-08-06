She believes that property – and wealth – are theft. I believe that taxation is theft and should be kept t the minimum so that people can be happier. Note the complete lack of awareness that the money spent on “stupid” – that is, developed country (UN) policies of “net zero”, “social equity”, human trafficking and pandemic preparedness and health care, human trafficking – could be spent on eradicating slums, dirty water, sanitation and education for the bottom 70% of the developing world. So, when this “bint” starts prattling on about “social equity” and wealth confiscation, she is not talking abut the poor of the world, just the redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor in the developed world.

Taken from the transcript of this article:

(100) Net-Zero: Betrayal of a Nation - by Ben Rubin - Rise UK (substack.com)

The podcast embedded in the SubStack article is worth a listen as it details the ongoing fascist approach to forcing the “energy transition” and how a company, “Octopus” has been shovelled billions of dollars to take over the electricity system in the UK ad the use of taxpayer funds to create GB Energy – not even bothering to nationalise existing players, just convert the UK into a giant windmill forests and solar panel plantation in a land of o sunshine and lots of rai, by players from Al Gore to Toy Blair, who have only ever created misery, in whatever endeavour they engage in.

But that’s not what I want to highlight from the podcase.

Check this out, from the “President of the Club of Rome. You can listen to the tone of voice to get the full impact of the utter contempt for “ay other solution” that might emanate from any other quarter.

“Let's hear to start with from Sandrine Dixon de Cleve, the president of the Club of Rome.

So, I think the main challenge for global leadership in this moment of the poly crisis is real fear. What we're seeing is the fact that leaders are not ready to confront challenges head on, and they're getting stuck in short-term knee-jerk responses to big crises that are hitting them,”

Ok, an opening statement. Global leaders are scared. Leaders dare “confront challenges”. Those challenges are, of course, the consequences of the terrible and moronic policies that they are pursuing –

The two key policies that have created more poverty are food policy and energy policy. Food policy that throws farmers off their land, so they do not produce food in quantities that keep food prices down and energy policies that hand billions of taxes to “green energy” companies who then charge quadruple for the electricity they produce.

The entire premise of her stupidity is predicated these two core concepts. In here view, the bottom 90% of people in every country need to choose whether they ear, fry or freeze. Those are the choices they must make – and she and her ilk think the stupid people must be told what to do.

Both of which make people poorer and are insane on their face.

This is what global leaders are afraid of – their own stupidity in having anything to do with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals around “renewable energy” and “net zero” CO2 emissions (and methane and laughing gas emissions). Her projection would fill a dozen drive in movie theatres. Sandrine Dixon de Cleve is PROJECTING her right wing, nazi fascist beliefs onto the “proletariat” she despises.

On we go…

“.. whether it be the pandemic or whether it now be conflict either in Gaza or Ukraine. And I think we need brave leadership. We need leaders who are ready to confront this fear and the fear mongering that we're seeing from many different sides, especially the glowing, growing right wing,”

There she goes. Confrontation. Political leaders must confront the people who vote for them – presumably using the jackboot. Gaslighting her perception of the need for the great “othering” of anyone who disagrees with her as right wing. Sorry, dingbat, the people protesting could give two shits about politics. They are just trying to get by, paying the massive food and energy bills her crass stupidity has caused. More projection of her faults onto ordinary people who she thinks she has a right to dictate to.

There’s more…

“,.. and really come forward with policies that embrace both a shift and a just transition and decarbonisation and also social equity policies. We need to see a lot from the upcoming European elections. First of all, we cannot slip into the current predictions of moving towards the radical right.”

There she goes again. Anyone who disagrees with her incredibly stupid “decarbonisation” fake science and “social equity” CULT is part of the “radical right”. There is no burgeoning “radical right” anywhere – there is a burgeoning common-sense movement that wants you and your Cult consigned to the scrap heap of history, along with all other bestial cults.

There’s more…

“… The radical right is already now shaking things up against our nature protection law, indicating that we need to become more competitive, like the United States, that this is not the time to move towards the European Green Deal, and that we need to simplify and even deregulate. And this is not possible. we actually have to move faster.”

Sigh “radical right” again. This clown thinks that there is such a thing as “nature protection laws” that only she can specify. Never mind the destruction of ecosystems, use of slave labour to mine materials necessary to produce the already obsolete and toxic wind farms and solar panel plantations. And what’s this “we need to move faster” crap? Not enough building of wind turbines in forests in Germany or turbines shearing off Nantucket Island or sinking solar panels ff the coast of India? Is she personally clearing land and planting? No, somebody else does the work with somebody else’s money to cause somebody else more financial hardship!

Here's where it gets even more surreal…

“… But we can do it in a way which is smart and optimized. We can do it in a way that actually takes away the perversities in the market and shifts that capital towards green projects, towards social projects. We can do it in a way that actually taxes wealth,”

As with the eugenics – you go first. Donate all your wealth to your cause, don’t think to speak for others. Straight out of the Marxist playbook. “All property is theft” – that is, “all wealth is theft” and belongs to the elites to distribute as they wish – as long as their luxurious lifestyle is not impacted directly. “Markt perversities”???? This means removing all pricing signals and opportunities to enter and exit at a price determined by supply and demand. She considers that only people like her can determine price and quantity of supply and demand via billions of willing – and free – buyers and sellers of the millions of types of every product and service. Controlling the means of production and distribution and all the corruption and failure that has always and will always cause. Wealth accumulates because consumption today, is forgone for consumption tomorrow – a comfortable retirement, for example, which is made more ad more difficult by socialist/Marxist policies that seek to create population dependency on “the State”.

rather than taxes people and shift that wealth into the pockets of more people. Because what we're going to see is that if we have growing social tension, which is what we're seeing right now with the farmers actually in the streets, that is going to create such instability for our goals, whether they be green objectives or social objectives, that we could potentially see revolution.”

Revolution? What the eff is she talking about??? Socialist policies such as the “one size fits all injection and government measures stipulated by the WHO applied toe planet during the scamdemic, are what cause social tensions – so are the “net zero” ad mass huma trafficking that she no doubt thinks is fine and dandy.

People objecting to all the positions she advocates want to get back to the days when their government did not make them poor, sick and poorly educated. A time when people like her had to operate in the shadows because otherwise they would be tarred and feathered and run out of town for their elitism – which is as disgusting as racism, sexism, ageism and every other hateful “ism” that exists.

Like other elitists, Sandrine Dixon de Cleve considers herself superior to 99% of the world, she is not, she and most other global elitists are no better than bar flies.

Onwards!!!

