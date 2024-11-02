I wonder how many Democratic Party supporters realise that if they had not rigged the 2020 election, Trump would now be on the way out by January 2025. You lived under Trump between 2016 and 2020, he lived in your heads from 2021 to 2024 and now, according to the 60% odds in Trump’s favour in betting markets, he will be your next President.

The Democratic Party has now moved so far to the left that to them, God is not relevant and can be replaced by the State, the “blob”, the swamp”, the Borg – which I label “the Cult of Moloch”.

Godless.

Well, maybe that is demonising the “influencers” in the Democratic Party, whoever they are – focus groups of childlike narcissists, or, as I describe them “libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists” that are followers of the Cult of Moloch.

Parents around the country are getting frantic about the harms their kids are being exposed to without the parents’ knowledge. Whether it is the genital mutilation of their kids, branded as “gender affirmatio”, or the grooming of their kids with the sexual deviancy preferred by the “woke” teachers of their children from the age of FIVE upwards – or the presence of men and boys in the girl’s locker rooms.

Parents have just endured the nationwide advertising campaign by the FDA/CDC for the US military/big pharma’s experimental C19 modified mRNA gene altering injections when their heathy kids had ZERO risk from C19.

Parents have seen their incomes slashed by jumps in electricity prices from the madness of “renewable energy” that is FIVE times the price of natural gas. Parents are told that, on top of higher prices, they must get “compliant appliances” to conform to arbitrary standards dreamt up by bureaucrats. Kids have to go without “stuff” that would make them enjoy being kids as parents pay for higher utility bills – and insurance, and food and pretty well everything else. Not the rich kids of course, the bottom half of the income demographic.

Parents now have to worry about their children being abducted, raped and murdered by the criminal component (10%?) of the tens of millions of immigrant beggars, fleeing their own countries, many flown in to cities of their (or GO’s and religious charities) choice of the beggars – to be given benefits that ordinary folk can only dream of – let alone get for nothing.

Akk this before parents even get to think and worry about the “no bail”, “defund the police”, “do not prosecute”, “reduce property crimes to misdemeanours”, “reduce sentences for volent offenders” and so on. that are the hallmark of the Soros funded district attorneys like Kim Foxx, Letitia James and Fani Willis, to name a few.

Parents have a lot to worry about – small wonder that the birth rate continues to decline even before any sterilization caused by the experimental mRNA injections kicks in.

Parets have always had to worry about their kids – that is what makes them the hope and heritage of the country. Now the least of their worries is that the school principal’s daughter identifies as a “furry” that bites and snaps at “non-furry” kids.

All this “I identify as.” crap. What’s next? 20,000 Americans identifying as Napoleon and getting taxpayer money to make themselves look like him – including leg length reductions and special pockets to rest mutilated arms in?

On to more serious matters.

The EU has recently passed directives that instruct EU countries to make sure that imports are compliant with EU laws. This is a great idea, as long as the EU laws are rational, common-sense laws. It’s the EU, so they aren’t, but nonetheless, here is a question.

Why does the US allow imports of goods made to standards that American companies are banned from?

Some economists argue that the trade component of the C + G + I + (X-M) = GDP calculation implies that the G (government deficit) and the (X-M) (external trade) component are an accounting identity such that G = (X-M).

The fiscal spending of the Biden/Harris junta on funding migrant beggars, the “green new deal” and heath measures has corrupted this paradigm. The trade deficit for the US with the rest of the world is around 70 billion a month, 840 billion a year.

How many of the imports to the US are made to the same environmental, labour laws and emissions standards as are applied to goods made in the US? I suspect that almost none – which is why they are not made in the US – US regulations and laws make making goods in the US globally uncompetitive on a price basis.

Perhaps the imports from Germany, the UK, Canada and Australia come closest. Presumably US exports to other countries conform to US standards and laws. This is why investment managers worldwide invest hundreds of billions of dollars in “emerging markets” – it’s not just the triple and quadruple investment management and custody fees they can charge.

The point is – say for the 250 billion (out of 840 billion of the US annual trade deficit with the world) of goods coming from China, none of the US manufacturing standards apply – all these imports “dodge” US standards, laws and regulations – hence the reason for their cheaper pricing. “Dumping” applies to labour as well as, say, steel.

So, the US could be fair and not just apply tariffs to avoid dumping and protect US jobs, it could also insist that imports are made Io environmental and labour laws/conditions that satisfy US laws and regulations!

This is what the EU has just done.

(100) EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

“Corporate sustainability due diligence

Fostering sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour for a just transition towards a sustainable economy.”

“On 25 July 2024, the Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (Directive 2024/1760) entered into force. The aim of this Directive is to foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour in companies’ operations and across their global value chains. The new rules will ensure that companies in scope identify and address adverse human rights and environmental impacts of their actions inside and outside Europe.”

Global supply chains!

Onwards!!

