After a 5 week trial costing 200000 pounds? -THE GUILTY RAPISTS SHOULD BE CHEMICALLY CASTRATED!

Per Brave AI:

“Ibrahim Alshafe (25, Egyptian) and Abdulla Ahmadi (26, Iranian) were found guilty of rape at Hove Crown Court following an attack on a woman on Brighton beach in October 2025. They are scheduled to be sentenced on July 15, 2026, at which point the UK government intends to deport them.

Alongside them, Karin Al-Danasurt (20, Egyptian) was convicted of four counts of rape as a secondary party for filming the assault. All three men are classified as foreign national offenders who arrived in the UK via small boats and had their asylum claims refused.

While Border Security Minister Alex Norris confirmed the government will move to deport the trio post-sentence, prosecutors noted that deportation is not a foregone conclusion, as the defendants may use human rights appeals to block their removal.

Egypt and Iran may refuse to accept the deportation of the three men convicted in the Brighton beach rape case, as their ability to receive foreign prisoners depends on specific bilateral agreements that may not cover these individuals.

Egypt : The UK has a voluntary prison transfer agreement with Egypt, which requires the consent of both the prisoner and the Egyptian state for a transfer to occur. Since the defendant Karin Al-Danasurt is Egyptian, his deportation or transfer would depend on Cairo’s willingness to accept him, which is not guaranteed.

Iran : The UK does not have a prison transfer agreement with Iran. This legal gap means that Abdulla Ahmadi , the Iranian national convicted in the case, cannot be transferred to serve his sentence in his home country, potentially complicating his removal or long-term incarceration status if deportation to a third country is not feasible.

Legal Context: Under the UK’s Early Removal Scheme (ERS), foreign prisoners serving determinate sentences can be deported after serving 30% of their custodial term, but this results in a ban on returning to the UK rather than serving time in their home country. If the home nations refuse to accept these individuals, the UK government must find alternative legal avenues for removal or continue detention.

Of note: “Prosecutors stated that Karin Al-Danasurt, an Egyptian national found guilty of rape in the UK, was previously convicted of murder in Egypt in his absence.”

So, a convicted murderer was allowed into the UK, was housed in a migra hotel, teamed up wih other illga migrants and raped a British woman

“Karin Al-Danasurt entered the UK via a small boat in October 2024 and was subsequently housed in the Cisswood House Hotel, a Home Office-approved asylum accommodation in West Sussex.

Al-Danasurt, a 20-year-old Egyptian national, arrived under the name Karin Abdulaziz Al-Danasurt , using an alias to lodge an asylum claim.

He was residing at the Cisswood House Hotel in Horsham at the time of his conviction for the gang rape of a woman on Brighton Beach in October 2025.

The hotel housed multiple asylum seekers, where Al-Danasurt became roommates with co-defendant Ibrahim Alshafe, also from Egypt.

Following his conviction at Hove Crown Court, officials vowed to deport Al-Danasurt and his two accomplices, though they may appeal on human rights grounds.

Here is a link to the hotel’ website:

HOTEL CISSWOOD HOUSE | ⋆⋆⋆ | HORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM | SEASON DEALS FROM £156

In my view, these rapists should b punished in the UK for th heinous crime thy committed here.

CHEMICAL CASTRATION SEEMS APPROPIATE.

Taxpayer are on the hook – not just for accommodation and other benefit perks while their asylum claims were pursued but for the trial itself DEFENCE, PROSECUTION, TRIAL AND CIVIL SERVICE ADMIN COSTS:

PROSCUTION COSTS

“The general legal framework for prosecution costs in the UK operates as follows:

Prosecution Costs Recovery : Under the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985 , the court has discretion to order convicted defendants to pay prosecution costs. These costs typically include advocate fees, witness expenses, and CPS staff preparation , but generally exclude police investigation costs unless the prosecutor is not the CPS.

Guideline Rates : The CPS uses Annex 1 guideline rates to estimate costs. For a Crown Court trial , the estimated cost is approximately £4,380 for a single defendant. This figure increases by 20% for each additional defendant , meaning the base prosecution cost for three defendants would be roughly £6,888 , excluding expert fees, complex case adjustments, or specific disbursements.

Defendant Liability: The total amount ordered against offenders must be reasonable and proportionate to their means and the severity of the offense. Courts prioritize compensation to victims over prosecution costs, fines, and surcharges when determining what an offender can reasonably afford to pay.

For precise figures regarding this specific case, one would need to consult the Crown Prosecution Service’s internal financial records or any specific detailed assessment orders published in court transcripts, which are not routinely released to the public.

DEFENC COSTS

The following general principles apply to defense costs in criminal cases:

Reimbursement Limits : Under the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO) , privately funded defendants who are acquitted can only recover costs if they applied for legal aid and were refused. The recoverable amount is capped at legal aid rates, which often represent a small fraction of actual private legal costs.

Application Process : A DCO is normally made at the end of a trial if the defendant is acquitted. Claims must be submitted to the Criminal Cases Unit (CCU) within three months of the end of proceedings.

Expenses : Defendants may also claim personal expenses, such as travel and subsistence, subject to specific daily limits, but loss of earnings is not recoverable.

Convicted Defendants: If convicted, the defendant is typically ordered to pay prosecution costs, which are based on what the prosecutor reasonably incurred and must be proportionate to the offender’s means.

For specific figures related to the Brighton case, you would need to consult official court records or specific news reports detailing the final costs assessments, as this information is not included in the general guidance provided.

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