First off, let’s highlight the potential scale of demand for the federal, state, city and local benefit system in the US.

From 14 years ago:

Immigration, World Poverty and Gumballs (youtube.com)

“Immigration - Global humanitarian reasons for current U.S. immigration are tested in this updated version of immigration author and journalist Roy Beck's colorful presentation of data from the World Bank and U.S. Census Bureau. The 1996 version of this immigration gumballs presentation has been one of the most viewed immigration policy presentations on the internet.”

3 billion people globally, back then, who make less than 2 bucks a day. The world population was 7 billion back then, it is now 8 billion.

The UN has played its part in trafficking people from the third world into the US, the EU and the UK.

The UN has the same level of expertise as any group of a few thousand people who have a different view and who seek to impose the will of that group onto the entire world. No elections required, just opinions and a willingness to suffer the indignity of diplomatic immunity, business class flights, food and hotel accommodation in the richest cities/resorts of the world.

“Immigration can never be an effective or significant way to help the suffering of the people of the world”.

The “poor, huddled masses” of the world need to be helped where they live, not by brining them into the US. By trafficking them here, these people desert their home countries and ay solutions they might contribute to and, instead, impoverish the areas where they surface.

According to Brave AI for the US:

· Steven Camarota, research director at the Center for Immigration Studies, estimates 14 million people in the country illegally as of March 2024. · A preliminary estimate from the same source puts the number at 12.3 million in May 2023, up from 10.2 million in January 2021. · The Pew Research Center estimates 11.0 million unauthorized immigrants in the United States as of 2022, based on the 2022 American Community Survey. · The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco estimates 3.8 million undocumented immigrants will enter the US in fiscal year 2024 at January’s rates.

Here is a piece, written with Springfield, Ohio in mind, which details the ways in which the migrant beggars are legitimised (or fake legitimised) by the Biden/Harris regime.

Why Are Haitians Moving to Springfield? Are They Here Legally? (dailysignal.com)

1. “Recipients of Temporary Protected Status, which the president can assign to nationals of designated countries for (supposedly) temporary periods if wars, natural disasters, or other one-off events render their country incapable for a time of reabsorbing them. 2. Those who arrived illegally between ports of entry … but [are] soon released with a Notice to Appear in immigration court in a lengthy process to deport (“remove”) them. 3. Those paroled in via the Biden administration’s highly disputed, and arguably unconstitutional, [parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans] or CBPOne programs.

Th estimates of the number of migrant beggars participating in the Harris/Biden/Mexican drug cartel human trafficking scheme varies between 10 and 20 million. Call it 15 million for ease and assume that at least 20% are military aged males between 18 and 40 years old.

Exactly what are they doing in the US that they could not be doing in their home countries to make it a better place, rather than making the US a worse place?

3 million fighting age men compared to (from Brave) “In summary, as of June 30, 2024, the size of the US Army on US soil is approximately 443,000 active-duty service members.”

There are around 800,000 law enforcement/police officers.

There is a risk that these 3 million fighting ages criminal baggage could extend their “peaceful invasion” into a “hostile takeover” and overthrow the US federal, state and city governments. Who would stop them? They outnumber the military and police by around 2 or eve 3 to one!

Will they sit around waiting to be deported if Trump should win? How may more would Harris traffic in, to leech of the American tax-paying public and make the threat even worse? 4 million? Ten million over the next four years?

From Brave: “In summary, based on the available information, illegal immigrants to the US may face wait times ranging from several years to over a decade for a court date, depending on the location and circumstances. However, a precise average wait time cannot be determined from the provided search results.”

Americans are asking why these migrant beggars are being given benefits, like health, housing, food, clothing], education and translation services/other support that is not being given to the elderly, the poor and the sick in the US.

If the money was available for migrant beggars, then why isn’t it available to Americans who need it, or who would benefit from it? This is a moral and ethical crime against indigenous Americans.

The poorest Americans are competing for jobs against these migrant beggars who will work for next to nothing in an “underground economy” that includes drugs and prostitution as well as fruit picking and construction.

The 3 mechanisms for these migrant beggars living in the US can be extended to any of the world’s poor – excluding the poor in the US. That means that there are a billion more people eligible for admission into the US.

In the meanwhile, there are legal immigrants who want to come to the US and who are wanted by US employers to work and pay taxes.

