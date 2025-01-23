Throwing gold bricks off the Titanic - Congress approved renewable energy subsidies of just under 400 billion bucks – actual subsidies awarded will be 3 times that at 1.2 trillion dollars
Biden Admin officials are guilty of embezzlement, racketeering and fraud
This is not simply a breach of spending authorised by Congress – this is embezzlement and fraud on a monumental scale. The chances are that those employed in the relevant Federal agencies – run by the Biden Administration - personally benefit from these crimes.
Who is going to investigate and prosecute these crimes?
From Brave AI:
“According to recent reports, the cost of green energy subsidies in the USA is expected to be significantly higher than initially projected. The estimated cost of these subsidies over several years is around $1.2 trillion, which is three times the original price tag of $391 billion.”
Here is a link to a one-hour Energy News Beat podcast, released prior to the inauguration:
What Policy Landmines did Biden leave Trump?
Here is a list of topics covered:
As an example of the fraud, a 7 billion loan guarantee to Rivian that was proscribed by the Inspector General because of conflicts of interest issues, was given AFTER the ban a few weeks ago, by an agency in direct branch of instructions to “cease and desist”.
Onwards!
