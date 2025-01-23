This is not simply a breach of spending authorised by Congress – this is embezzlement and fraud on a monumental scale. The chances are that those employed in the relevant Federal agencies – run by the Biden Administration - personally benefit from these crimes.

Who is going to investigate and prosecute these crimes?

From Brave AI:

“According to recent reports, the cost of green energy subsidies in the USA is expected to be significantly higher than initially projected. The estimated cost of these subsidies over several years is around $1.2 trillion, which is three times the original price tag of $391 billion.”

Here is a link to a one-hour Energy News Beat podcast, released prior to the inauguration:

What Policy Landmines did Biden leave Trump?

Here is a list of topics covered:

Highlights of the Podcast

00:10 – Introduction

04:25 – Energy Policy Changes Under Trump

08:14 – Biden’s 30 by 30 Initiative

12:00 – Global Perspective

14:21 – Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

18:30 – Energy Infrastructure Needs

19:23 – The Jones Act and LNG

21:23 – National Energy Emergency Obstacles

25:31 – Grid Security Issues

28:21 – Subsidy Challenges

34:00 – Trump’s Offshore Wind Pause

38:57 - DOE Loan Office Defies Inspector General, Gives $7.2B In Loan Guarantees To Rivian & Plug Power

41:59 - Terence Corcoran: Get Ready Canada for ‘Justin Carney

47:37 - ExxonMobil and Chevron Megadeals Are Cleared of FTC Antitrust Concerns

48:56 - Republican-led states sue Biden administration over offshore drilling ban

50:32 - US clean energy tax subsidies to cost $825 billion over 10 years, CBO says

51:24 - U.S. oil sanctions squeeze tightening markets even further

53:34 - US approves 2.4GW offshore wind project before Trump inauguration

Topics discussed in detail here:

(100) Declaring A National Energy Emergancy - by Stu Turley

Here is a link to an 18-month analysis of all the spending by each agency:

(100) The Energy Freedom Plan: 112 specific actions the new admin can take to unleash American energy

As an example of the fraud, a 7 billion loan guarantee to Rivian that was proscribed by the Inspector General because of conflicts of interest issues, was given AFTER the ban a few weeks ago, by an agency in direct branch of instructions to “cease and desist”.

Onwards!

