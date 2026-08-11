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7h

The wait for housing assistance in Nebraska was 10 years, just 2 years ago...for the general population. Ordinary folks.

Its a reordering of the world by those who believe themselves to be the gods.

We cant leave out how the cost of housing skyrocketed (supply & demand), and taxes for homeownership...over the top, ridiculous.

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