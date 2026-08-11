In this post a few days ago:

(100) UK at breaking point over the siting of economic migrants in the heart of villages and cities?

I asked this:

“A rhetorical question - ‘is the UK’s (Muslim) Home Office Minister instructing mostly ( Muslims) in her department and in local councils to house illegal (mostly Muslim) immigrants?”

We all know that the Mulim voters are being aquabbled over by thr Labour and Green parties who kno w that Muslim voters can determine electoral success.

Here’s a few salient facts from Brave AI:

“s of March 2025, there were 1.34 million households on local authority housing registers in England, marking a 1% increase from the previous year and the highest figure since 2014.

London : Accounts for approximately 25% of England’s total, with 336,366 households waiting as of April 2024, a ten-year high.

True Need : The National Housing Federation estimates the real number of households in need of social housing is 1.6 million , which is 500,000 more than official waiting list figures suggest.

Long-Term Wait: Over 217,000 households have been waiting for more than five years, with some individuals waiting for decades.

There will be some overlap with the number of homeless:

“More than 300,000 people are recorded as homeless in Britain, with the figure for England alone estimated at 382,618 as of late 2025. This represents a significant increase from previous years, with homelessness in England rising by 8% in a single year.

What the UK Home Office is doing is buying up homes in the UK and filling them with asylum seekers.

“As of March 2026, there were 93,650 supported asylum seekers in the UK requiring accommodation. This figure represents a 13% decrease from the 112,000 people in accommodation support recorded in March 2023.

The breakdown of accommodation types is as follows:

Dispersal accommodation: 68,720 people, including those living in houses, flats, and bedsits.

Initial or contingency accommodation: 23,950 people, with 32,059 specifically housed in hotels as of June 2025 (down from a peak of 56,042 in September 2023).

The total number of people receiving asylum support (accommodation and subsistence) was 106,000 as of June 2025. The backlog of initial asylum decisions has fallen significantly to 49,000 applications by the end of 2025, the lowest level since 2020.

I maintain that the majority of asylum seekers are Muslim so thehousing of asylum seekers does not tell the full story. The more accurate description is ‘the dispersal of Muslims throughout the country.

The Home Office does not publish the religious demographic of asylum seekers.

“Official statistics on the number of asylum seekers in the UK who are Muslim are not publicly available, as the Home Office does not record the religion of asylum applicants.

However, research and demographic data provide the following context:

Religious Composition of Asylum Seekers: A snapshot survey of a UK reception centre indicated that 75% of asylum seekers declared themselves to be Christian or Muslim , with only 9% declaring no faith.

Top Nationalities: The majority of asylum claims in recent years come from Pakistan, Eritrea, Iran, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, countries with significant Muslim populations.

Neither does the Home Office publish its plans on where asylum seekrs might be housed:

“HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation) are currently the primary form of long-term “dispersal accommodation” for asylum seekers in the UK, with approximately 68,719 individuals living in these properties as of mid-2026.

Current Usage : The Home Office relies on private contractors Serco , Mears , and Clearsprings Ready Homes to source HMOs, which are rented homes where three or more unrelated people share facilities.

Regulatory Status : Plans to exempt these properties from standard HMO licensing requirements were withdrawn in February 2024 following a legal challenge, meaning asylum accommodation must still meet national safety and licensing standards.

Future Plans: The government aims to close all remaining asylum hotels by 2029, necessitating a shift toward more HMOs and supported social housing to reduce costs and reliance on expensive emergency accommodation.

These 100,000 – mostly Muslim- asylum seekers are leap frogging the 1.2 million BRITISH citizens – some of who have been waiting decades for council accommodation.

How many Uk towns/villages and entire cities will have their entire social fabric ripped to pieces to house these asylum seekers- most of whom arrived on small boats with no criminal background or health checks and survive on welfare benefits and cannot legally work?

I suggest that the Home Office PUBLISH a list of all asylum accommodation being considered under what criteria?

I also suggest that the faceless civil servants making the decisions to create HMO’s BE NAMED along with thei political/religious affiliations.

This would reveal any bias and corruption and would make them accountable to the taxpayers who pay their slaries!!!

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