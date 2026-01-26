Peter’s Newsletter

Iain Harris
4h

I regret to say I suspect Reform are a mere extension of the uniparty.

Their stance re Ukraine and the comments from Farage re immigration in particular give no cause for comfort.

I’m reasonably confident they will defeat Labour and the Tories at the next GE but thereafter I doubt much will change as excuse after excuse will be used eg civil service resistance, ECHR , courts/legal challenges etc

It’s very clear the fundamentals of U.K. since Blair need to be unpicked before any substantive progress can be made and that’s no small task.

I hope I’m wrong as a vast change in politics is required in the U.K.

