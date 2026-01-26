UK Reform has more paid-up members than any other political party in the UK and claims to fix ‘broken Britain’. It is riding high

Aside from a handful of spokespeople it has no visible ‘bench’ of several hundred out of its 300,000 members. It must demonstrate that its organisation and structure can rival the other main political parties. It claims it will promote experienced and qualified people to senior policy making positions, yet it has ye to advertise th drafting and recruitment of such people.

Its members wat to se this happen to reinforce their faith that UK Reform is a party that stands for change to the ‘uniparty’ system of dross people, ideas and ability. ‘In with the new’ is not happening at the grass roots level.

What is needed is a organisational structure that encourages the participation of the substantial grass roots support. I suggest a grid system with a ‘cabinet structure’ for each existing government department – something like 60 regional ‘chapters’ with ten cabinet officers in each. These regional cabinet chapters should have candidate selections from the grass roots athat compete for national ‘shadow cabinet’ posts.

If this candidate selection is not developed I th next few moths, UK Reform will disappear into irrelevance. Labour and the Tories have highlighted that their candidate selection implies that ‘any idiot can fill any role. The electorate has rejected this approach and (visible) wants people and policies that the grass roots plays an active part in - with smart people representing them.

There is low hanging fruit that all parties will compete on. ‘net zero’ is the obvious one - ‘net zero Is a colossal failure and all parties (except the lunatic Greens and LibDems) will reject or water it down for the sheer and utter folly it is. immigration is another, house building another is national defence, another he out of control public spending. Another rape gangs, another potholes another, the level of taxes, another enacting Brexit ‘properly’.

The discussions at each chapter by ‘new faces’ needs to be held pronto – with some guidelines and the best people from each chapter selected and revealed to the public and UK Reform members a grass roots level to check out challenge and develop.

Onwards!

