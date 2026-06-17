The UK is bankrupt and should not pay £40 billion to renovate the old building and instead erect a more modern and functional building with its own transport system linked to every electorate

I first covered the story here:

YCMTSU! UK taxpayers on the hook for£40 billion pounds to repair and refurbish the houses of Parliament over 50 years instead of building a new one in 3 years for “only”a billion pounds.

““The full decant would last 19 to 24 years and cost up to £15.6 billion, while the other option would take 38 to 61 years and cost up to £39.2 billion.”

The costs are going up!

From here:

Delays to UK’s Houses of Parliament renovation could add £420 million to bill

“Delaying restoration of Britain’s crumbling Houses of Parliament could add £420 million (€485 million) a year to the final bill, the country’s National Audit Office (NAO) forecast Monday.”

“In an updated report, the independent spending watchdog noted “that each year of delay corresponds to an additional £320 million (€369 million) to £420 million (€485 million) on top of the overall cost of delivering the programme.”

Of interest a similar sized parliamentary building cost substantially less – for the hopelessly inefficient EU parliamentary building:.

From Brave AI:

“The European Parliament houses 720 Members (MEPs) following the 2024 elections, with the capacity for up to 785 seats in its Strasbourg hemicycle. Regarding support staff, the institution employs approximately 8,000 officials and administrative staff in its General Secretariat across its three locations.”

Around 9,000 people in the EU parliamentary set-up. This excludes the EU Commission which employs 32,000 people

“The European Parliament operates across two main locations, Strasbourg and Brussels, with distinct costs for construction, acquisition, and recent renovations.

“Strasbourg (Official Seat)

The principal building, the Louise Weiss building , was built at a cost of approximately €470 million (3.1 billion French francs) and inaugurated in 1999.

Other buildings in the Strasbourg complex, such as the Winston Churchill and Salvador de Madariaga buildings, were acquired or built for roughly €81 million (later purchased by the Parliament in 2006).

The Pierre Pflimlin building was constructed in 1991 at a cost of €38 million.

Brussels (Administrative Base)

The main complex, known as Espace Léopold , was initially financed with an estimated investment of €1 billion (approx. £755 million) under a long-lease contract signed in 1992.

The specific building housing the plenary chamber, the Paul-Henri Spaak building , was completed in 1993 at a cost of just over €1 billion (42 billion Belgian francs) and was acquired by the Parliament for €303 million between 1993 and 1995.

A major renovation of the Paul-Henri Spaak building was approved in late 2023, with an estimated total cost of €455 million (including ~€350 million in construction and overheads), scheduled to last from 2025 to 2030.

Additional Context

Maintaining two seats is estimated to cost an extra €103 million annually compared to a single location.

The Parliament also spent €74.9 million to acquire the Scholl building (formerly Wiertz) in Brussels, a figure critics noted was close to double its estimated market value at the time of purchase.

The cost to build, from scratch around a billion pounds – call it 10 billion pounds with 20 years of inflation to house around 9,000 people.

The advantages of a new build are many. Internet hook ups for fact checking the BS and lies spouted by MPs – electronic voting – management of the boos and shouting by the Speaker, air con, comfy seats, security surveillance etc

Where could the new parliament be sited?

I suggest in the west Midlands where life is much cheaper and closer to the UK’s heart (of oak) and soul, rather than crime ridden Lonodonistan!.

For the UK houses of Parliament:

House of Commons: There are 650 Members of Parliament (MPs).

House of Lords: There are 771 sitting members as of June 15, 2026.

Total sitting members across both houses number 1,421.

“The House of Commons Service employs approximately 3,000 to 3,108 staff, as recorded in late 2022. This workforce supports the daily operations of the House, including legislative services, IT, security, and maintenance.

In addition to parliamentary employees, there are roughly 3,500 to 3,672 personal office staff working directly for Members of Parliament (MPs). These staff members are funded through the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) and are employed by individual MPs rather than the Parliament directly.

Total around 8,200! Not that dissimilar from the 9,000 in the EU parliament and EU Commission.

Onwards!